& # 39; Space Force & # 39; Steve Carell tops Netflix demand list

Being the most watched show or movie on the platform over the weekend, the new comedy series previews & # 39; Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich & # 39; and & # 39; Sweet Magnolias & # 39 ;.

Steve Carellnew comedy "Space force"It has soared to the top of the chart at the request of Netflix in the United States.

The new series, which hit the broadcast site on Friday, May 29, was the most-watched show or movie on the platform over the weekend, before the documentary "Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich."

"Sweet magnolias"comes in third place, Adam Sandler"movie success"Uncut Gems"is fourth and" Avatar: The Last Airbender "completes the first five.

The second season of "Dead to me","Riverdale","Follow me the roll"," History 101 "and the six seasons of"The flash"conclude the new top 10.