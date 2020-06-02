3-passenger helicopter crashes, bursts into flames in Fairfield – Up News Info San Francisco

FAIRFIELD (Up News Info SF) – FAA authorities confirmed Tuesday afternoon that they are investigating the crash of a helicopter carrying three passengers in Fairfield.

FAA Pacific Division Communications Manager Ian Gregor confirmed that a Bell 206 helicopter crashed in unknown circumstances near the intersection of Lyon Road and Soda Springs Road around 1:30 p.m.

The helicopter caught fire after crashing, Gregor said. The FAA said they believe there were three people on board the helicopter.

There was no news from the authorities about the condition of the passengers. The FAA and NTSB will investigate the incident.

