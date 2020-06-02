3 Mpls from the north. Businesses destroyed by fire overnight; Suspicious fire – Up News Info

– Arson is likely to blame for a fire Sunday night in north Minneapolis. The flames damaged three businesses near 44th and Penn Avenues.

The Minneapolis Fire Department credits the work of community patrols for helping to keep the damage contained.

"Actually, they were the ones who said they had seen a vehicle driving around the back of the building that seemed to show something on the roof, and then they saw smoke coming out of the roof," said Assistant Principal Kathleen Mullen.

"As reported, I feel like a lot of strangers are coming in," said Dan Prentice.

Dan Prentice is a co-owner of Tori 44, a restaurant located just across the street from the businesses that were burned. He says that his regulars and members of the Victory neighborhood were patrolling and protecting his community.

"We all have to take care of each other now, we hope that some positive change will come out of this and we are fighting to protect each other and we also hope and pray a little justice," Prentice said.

Prentice is part of various groups of northern neighbors and community members who have formed coalitions that work together to protect the properties of outsiders who want to destroy and instill fear.

"We have community members who watch over our church and we watch their houses," said Bishop Divar Kemp.

Bishop Divar Kemp is pastor of the Monte Calvario Nuevo Missionary Baptist Church.

"We've seen them shoot, we're hearing them shoot," Kemp said.

Kemp and others on patrol say they hear gunshots and see unknown people circulating in the community causing damage.

"One of the times we heard the gunshots we were talking outside and Chief Arradondo and we had to go in, Chief Arradondo has been doing a tremendous job making sure we are protected," said Leslie Redmond.

This community says it is committed to protecting itself at night and providing resources for those in need during the day.

