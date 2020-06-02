2 autopsies published in the death of George Floyd, Hennepin County and independent group – Up News Info

Lawyer representing George Floyd's family says independent autopsy findings have determined that Floyd died of suffocation from sustained pressure. However, the final autopsy report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner contains more information from the toxicology reports.

According to a statement, attorney Ben Crump revealed the results of the autopsy conducted by coroners, Dr. Michael Baden and Dr. Allecia Wilson, and asked that the charges against the fired MPD officer Derek Chauvin be changed to murder in first grade.

Crump said the independent autopsy determined that "sustained pressure on the right side of Floyd's carotid artery impeded blood flow to the brain, and the weight on his back impeded his ability to breathe."

He added that the two coroners determined that having the handcuffs on and their position impaired the ability of his diaphragm to function. They also said it appears that he died at the scene.

"What we found is consistent with what people saw. There is no other health problem that can cause death. The police have the false impression that if you can speak, you can breathe. That's not true, "said Baden.

Crump also asked that the other three officers involved in the incident also be arrested.

Doctors who completed the independent autopsy say they acknowledge the toxicology reports and other medical information necessary for a final report.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says death is homicide, and is listed as the cause of death by cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement, restraint, and neck compression. Their report also listed other major conditions, including atherosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease, fentanyl poisoning, and recent use of methamphetamine.

The county medical examiner added the following to his report: “Classification of the form of death is a legal function of the medical examiner, as part of the death certification for vital statistics and public health purposes. The death form is not a legal determination of guilt or intention, and should not be used to usurp the judicial process. Such decisions are outside the scope of the forensic physician's role or authority. "

Floyd died on Memorial Day after an encounter with the Minneapolis police. Video of his arrest on the cell phone showed Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck for several minutes as he pleaded for help, telling Chauvin and other officers that he couldn't breathe.

In the days following the incident, Chauvin was fired from the police department and charged with murder and manslaughter. The other three officers involved in Floyd's death have not been charged, although Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman said last week that more charges are expected.

According to the criminal complaint against Chauvin, Floyd did not die of traumatic suffocation or strangulation. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, Floyd's death was the result of being "held by the police, his underlying health conditions, and any potential intoxicants in his system."

Floyd's death sparked protests in Minneapolis and across the country, sparking nationwide discussion of race and police in the United States. Crump said he and Floyd's family call on protesters to continue talking, but to always refrain from looting and violence.

