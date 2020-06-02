2 accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at Dakota Co. government building – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Two adult men have been charged after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at a Dakota County government building in Apple Valley last Friday.

The United States Attorney's Office has filed a federal criminal complaint against Garrett Patrick Ziegler, 24, of Long Lake, and Fornandous Cortez Henderson, 32, of Savage. Both have been charged with one count of arson and one count of unregistered destructive devices.

Ziegler and Henderson made their initial appearance in court on Tuesday, where a judge ordered them to remain in custody pending a formal detention hearing, which is scheduled for Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, the Apple Valley Police Department responded in the early morning hours of May 29 to a fire alarm at the Dakota County Western Service Center.

Upon arrival, officers observed broken windows, smoke, and flames from the west side of the building where the judges 'chambers and employees' offices are located, the complaint says. Located on the scene, officers found items consistent with those used in Molotov cocktails, including broken glass jars and liquor bottles, pins, intact glass jars containing flammable liquid, and a charred red scarf.

The complaint also claims that officers found a set of car keys on the grass near the building, which belonged to a Ford Fiesta. Officers subsequently executed a search warrant on the vehicle, which was registered at Ziegler and recovered several items, including:

Liquor bottles

Store receipt dated May 28, 2020 for three tissues

Partially full and empty pushpin boxes

Empty cardboard box for 12 Ball brand mason jars

Empty Kingsford brand lighter fluid bottle

Bottles of isopropyl alcohol

Plastic bottle containing an unidentified clear liquid and T-pins

Store receipt dated May 27, 2020 for nail polish remover.

Officers later located Ziegler and Henderson on a road near the building and were detained.