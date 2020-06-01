Zoom launches the updated version of the application with the latest encryption – Latest news

The Zoom video conferencing platform has released an improved, encrypted version of the app to ensure the protection and privacy of personal information, the country's federal cyber security said Monday, asking users to update its latest version.

"The latest version 5.0 of Zoom has been released which supports 256-bit AES encryption of meeting data GCM and increased tamper resistance," said a latest CERT-In notice, which PTI agreed to.

Other security enhancements include changing the default minimum password length to six characters for meetings, webinars, and cloud recordings, and giving administrators the ability to disable cloud recording sharing and set their expiration times, said the national technology arm to combat cyber attacks and protection of Indian cyberspace.

The latest addition of security features to the platform, the use of which skyrocketed due to the national blockade, is believed to have been made in light of security-related warnings issued by the Home Office and CERT-In to its users.

In April, the Union Interior Ministry issued a notice and said Zoom's gathering platform is not secure and should not be used for official purposes by government officials.

This warning was also issued by the CERT-In and reiterated by the Cyber ​​Coordination Center (CyCord) of the Ministry of the Interior.

Careless use of Zoom among professionals working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be vulnerable to attacks by leaking confidential office conversations to cybercriminals, the CERT-In said in April.

