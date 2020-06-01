YouTuber Jake Paul criticized for looting video

Image: Getty

Jake Paul, a man who has been publicly filmed Using the word ny whose career is based on the archetypal white masculinity that glorifies unnecessary conflict and dominant violence and aggression, he wants everyone to know that he really is the victim after a video appeared that placed him among people looting protests. in Arizona.

On Saturday Jake Paul and his friends were seen filming protests at the Fashion Place Mall in Scottsdale, Arizona. Following allegations that he and his team were among looters at the mall, the YouTuber released a statement:

The protesters have has been carbonated all weekend in Scottsdale. Paul and his crew could have been among those protesters. However, let's not pretend why he was there, as he and his team followed people with a camera crew. He can be poetic about the "horrible injustices," which he and many of his friends will never face, as he may be a victim of the experiences he suffered while in Arizona on Saturday night.

But does Paul think that protesters, journalists, or anyone with an internet connection and common sense will suddenly suffer amnesia? Perhaps he hoped that we all had forgotten some individual news about him or his brother, since they have accumulated fortunes in conflicts, aggressions and controversies. With the evidence that the Paul brothers have provided, in the years that they have pursued national attention, he was there to exploit the real unrest of the royal protesters for his own personal gain. Just watch every YouTube video with a clickbait thumbnail, or every opportunistic cash hoarding, or the many accusations of racism, manipulation and speculation against his influential team, Team 10.

Jake Paul is not a victim. He represents many of the systems that many have been fighting on the streets, an example of what institutionalized racism and the national rhetoric of white supremacy in young white men. Get off the streets, Jake Paul, and stay out. (People)

If you were a creative director for a global fashion empire worth about $ 28 billion, you simply would not donate $ 50 to protesters during the largest uprisings against racist police and state violence in decades. If that were impossible, I wouldn't tell people that I've only donated $ 50, either. Likewise, I wouldn't log on to the Internet and embarrass anyone for breaking my store windows. Not fortunately Virgil Abloh, who seems unable to do any of these things.

Over the weekend, Abloh shared a donation he had made to protesters in Miami, via Instagram Stories:

It's been a minute since I've seen someone blatantly dismiss his extremely obvious net worth, especially a designer who has gone for the overly radical, confrontational, and political aspects of street wear.

That is how Don Lemon You are feeling:

This is melting my brain in the worst way: