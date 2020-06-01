Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Global anger grows over Minneapolis death

In many parts of the world, the death of another black man at the hands of the police in the United States is triggering massive protests against police brutality and reviving concerns about the human rights record in the United States.

Protesters took to the streets of Berlin, London and Vancouver after George Floyd died in police custody. Leaders in Beijing and Ethiopia questioned the actions of US officials, and activists in Chile offered advice to protest.

Along with anger was another demand: that lawmakers pay attention to signs of racism and police abuse in their own countries. The conviction also reflected concern about America's place on the world stage.

In the USA.: President Trump demanded that the US state authorities. USA Crack down on protesters, whom he called "terrorists,quot; in a tirade in which he rebuked the governors. Several people have been killed or wounded in shootings related to the riots.