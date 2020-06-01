Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Global anger grows over Minneapolis death
In many parts of the world, the death of another black man at the hands of the police in the United States is triggering massive protests against police brutality and reviving concerns about the human rights record in the United States.
Protesters took to the streets of Berlin, London and Vancouver after George Floyd died in police custody. Leaders in Beijing and Ethiopia questioned the actions of US officials, and activists in Chile offered advice to protest.
Along with anger was another demand: that lawmakers pay attention to signs of racism and police abuse in their own countries. The conviction also reflected concern about America's place on the world stage.
In the USA.: President Trump demanded that the US state authorities. USA Crack down on protesters, whom he called "terrorists,quot; in a tirade in which he rebuked the governors. Several people have been killed or wounded in shootings related to the riots.
Indian police use pandemic to change brand
Months after the New Delhi police were criticized for their role in religious violence against Muslims, they are on the front line of the city's fight against the coronavirus.
Our head of the New Delhi office traveled with police patrols in the capital while transporting sick patients and serving meals, part of a campaign to redeem his image. Watch The video report here.
Their role has changed a lot in the past few months: When someone gets sick, the police are often the first to respond. But with a large part of the city still wounded by attacks on Muslims, many say they will not easily forget.
Quotable: "We are Muslims. That's all. This is our only crime," said a Muslim merchant whose business was set on fire by a Hindu mafia, despite his calls to the police. "We did not disturb anyone, but they still burned our place." .
There is no Tiananmen vigil in Hong Kong
For the first time in 30 years, the Hong Kong police They halted plans for a memorial meeting for those who died during China's crackdown on the Tiananmen Square protests.
Hong Kong's annual commemoration of the crushing of demonstrations in 1989 draws thousands every June 4. Police cited concerns about the coronavirus and social distancing rules, but some accuse them of applying those measures to government critics only while other crowds gather in bars.
The police decision came after China made several moves to control Hong Kong. Beijing has always expressed frustration with the protests in Hong Kong. Some had already worried that this year's commemoration might be the last of its kind.
Related: Beijing weighed in today a relatively measured response to President Trump's announcement of broad economic measures against Hong Kong.
If you have 6 minutes, it's worth it
The fight of a liberal city with racism
Minneapolis, the midwestern city of the USA USA Where a protest movement started after George Floyd died in police custody, she sees herself as a progressive center of multiculturalism. But it also struggles with segregation and racial gaps in education, healthcare and housing.
Many residents spoke to our reporters. about the complicated identity of the city. "Racism with a smile,quot; is how Leila Ali, 42, a Somali immigrant who has lived in Minneapolis since 1998, described it.
This is what is happening the most.
Tara Reade: Our reporters interviewed about 100 people close to the former Senate aide to better understand what led to his sexual assault allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden.
Israel annexation: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suddenly faces settler resistance to his plan to annex much of the occupied West Bank. The fierce opposition, along with mixed signals from the Trump administration, raises questions about whether Netanyahu will follow through on promises of annexation.
What we are reading: This Atlantic article by author Clint Smith about becoming a father in the Black Lives Matter era. It is a heartbreaking and urgent reading.
Now a break from the news
Cook: This curried rice produces a lot of curry paste that serves as the base of the dish. You can use the extra pasta with stir-fried fish, scallops, or grilled chicken.
Read: Choose from our list of 13 books to see in June, which includes an important gay civil rights story, the story of human migration, and juicy new novels by Kevin Kwan, J. Courtney Sullivan, Max Brooks, and Ottessa Moshfegh .
Watch: Here are our suggestions for June of the best movies and TV shows, including "Queer Eye,quot;, "Da 5 Bloods,quot;, "Scarface,quot; and "LOL: Last One Laughing Australia,quot;. A new generation of animators has been working on these new "Looney Tunes,quot; shorts for the past two years, but they still have the look, feel, and chaos of classic cartoons.
Listens: Our pop critics have compiled this playlist, which features Dolly Parton singing about terrible times and promising better times, Rosalia and Travis Scott, Nicole Atkins, Bright Eyes, and others.
Our In the start section you have more ideas what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.
And now for the backstory on …
How safe is it to fly?
Airlines and airports around the world are doing their best to instill confidence in travelers that it's safe to get back on a plane. But these measures it might not be enough. Melina asked Donald McNeil, our infectious disease reporter, what he thinks.
It is impossible to make a perfectly safe plane. It is a closed space full of strangers. It could also be a flying subway car, a flying cocktail, or a flying choir practice. The most important factor is luck: Did you get on one of the dozens of planes on a given day that are OK? Or did you get on the plane that has a virus-throwing superframe that may not even feel sick on board? And is that superpropager sitting silently in a mask in a back row? Or a stewardess patrolling the hallways and lowering her mask to answer questions?
Airlines are doing what they can: aggressively disinfect surfaces, cut down on meals, and sometimes take temperatures. But you can't control bad luck. Yes, the cabin air is filtered and the filters are impressive. But they are not as effective as a breeze outdoors.
If everyone, without exception, remains masked at all times and there are many empty seats, flying should be fairly safe. The only safe protection is a PAPR hood like the ones used in laboratories that run deadly viruses. But those are expensive, hard to find, and make you look like a cast member of "Contagion," which can make your seatmates nervous.
At this time, airlines are not using many of their fleets. As more planes are put into service, the seats will fill up more, cleaning crews will have to work faster, and they will become more neglected. You can imagine the result.
That's it for this briefing. Until next time.
– Melina and Carole
Thank you
Sam Sifton for the recipe and Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh for the rest of the news break. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our latest episode is about a weekend of intensifying protests across the United States over the death of George Floyd in police custody.
• Here is our Mini Crossword, and a clue: Minhaj, featuring Netflix's "Patriot Act,quot; (five letters). You can find all of our puzzles here.
• Times correspondents covering race issues discuss US protests. USA During our "America, Inflamed,quot; event at 11 a.m. EST on Tuesday (11:00 p.m. in Hong Kong). You can email questions before the event: [email protected]