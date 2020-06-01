You Celebrity Family Feud ’,‘ Press Your Luck ’Top Sunday TV Ratings – Up News Info

Primetime Sunday night was jam-packed with reruns, as much of the broadcasters' lineups were replaced by local news coverage of George Floyd's protests across the country. ABC won the night overall with the return of its game show: Family celebrity fight, press your luck and Match.

Nielsen's quick membership ratings are likely to be adjusted in the finals, due out Tuesday morning.

Family celebrity fight started with its season 7 premiere with the new and original cast of Weird eye confronting. The show earned a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.99 million viewers. It was followed by the season 2 premiere of Press your luck (1.0, 5.13M) and the Season 5 arc of Match (0.9, 3.31M).

CBS "Sunday Night at the Movies" Featured Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (0.7, 5.09M), which went up three-tenths in last week's movie demo, Titanic.

Elsewhere, NBC aired replays of Titan Games and America has talent, while Fox issued replays of The Last Man Standing, Duncanville, The Simpsons, Bless the Deer, Bob's Burgers and Family man. The CW presented codifications of Star Girl and Supergirl