You can't beat a tasty babka – Up News Info

Matilda Coleman
If you are in the mood for a multi-day bread baking project, but the chocolate babkas are too sweet and the crunchy doughs too needy, I have a bread for you. It is a tasty babka, full of ricotta, absorbent and meditative, but not picky. Simply ripping warm garlic-smelling bread with your hands will make it worth your while to look for yeast and flour. And the slices are the best grilled cheese sandwiches.

The difference between this babka dough and other salty bread doughs, like focaccia or pizza dough, is that the babka is softer, juicier, and much more buttery. But that same richness means that it takes time to rise, especially if the room is cool.

Your oven with the light on is an ideal place to let the dough rise. Or, if it's filled with another banana loaf or big lasagna, choose a warm, draft-free place.

