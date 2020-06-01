If you are in the mood for a multi-day bread baking project, but the chocolate babkas are too sweet and the crunchy doughs too needy, I have a bread for you. It is a tasty babka, full of ricotta, absorbent and meditative, but not picky. Simply ripping warm garlic-smelling bread with your hands will make it worth your while to look for yeast and flour. And the slices are the best grilled cheese sandwiches.

The difference between this babka dough and other salty bread doughs, like focaccia or pizza dough, is that the babka is softer, juicier, and much more buttery. But that same richness means that it takes time to rise, especially if the room is cool.

Your oven with the light on is an ideal place to let the dough rise. Or, if it's filled with another banana loaf or big lasagna, choose a warm, draft-free place.

Think of your plate of dough as a cat looking for a place to take a nap, and store it on top of your refrigerator, in a corner of your sofa, in that bright spot of sunlight on your rug, wrapped in a blanket. This first increase could take two to three hours, and the mass may not double in volume. But it should blow noticeably.

Then the second climb is best done in the fridge overnight. Long and slow fermentation develops the flavor of the bread. But if you're in a hurry, you can get away with four hours.

As for the filling, it is a simple and adaptable mixture of ricotta with parmesan, chopped herbs, alliums and optional ham or olives to make it more salty. If you don't have ricotta, any creamy fresh cheese will work: soft goat cheese, cream cheese, or cottage cheese. Just make sure the cheese is at room temperature, or it will be too difficult to spread.

Actually, the only thing a little complicated about this babka, if you have never done babka before, is to shape it.

There are many practical videos and photos on the Internet. But honestly, it doesn't matter how you mold it. As long as the filling is rolled into the dough, and that dough baked in a pan, it will be fine. With its buttery, parmesan-speckled crust, it will look beautiful no matter how it turns out. And it will taste even better.

Recipe: Cheesy Babka with Ricotta and Herbs

Performance: 8 servings

Total time: 3 1/2 hours, plus increase

Ingredients

For the mass:

1/3 cup / 80 milliliters of whole milk

1 1/2 teaspoons dry or instant active yeast

a pinch of sugar

2 1/2 cups / 310 grams of bread flour, or use all-purpose

1 teaspoon of fine sea salt

2 large eggs, at room temperature, lightly beaten

1/4 cup / 55 grams unsalted butter, at room temperature, plus more as needed

For filling:

1 cup / 230 grams of fresh ricotta, or use cottage cheese, soft goat cheese, or cream cheese

1/4 cup / 25 grams grated parmesan, plus more to drizzle

3 tablespoons finely chopped herbs, such as basil, mint, parsley, thyme or coriander leaves, or a combination

1 chive, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, finely grated

2 tablespoons minced ham, ham, salami, or olives (optional)

Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Addresses

1. In a small saucepan on the stove, or in a microwaveable bowl, heat the milk until it is warm, but not hot (about 110 degrees). Add the yeast and a pinch of sugar, and let sit for 5 to 10 minutes until slightly frothy.

2. In the bowl of an electric mixer equipped with the dough hook, a food processor, or using a large bowl and a wooden spoon, mix together the flour and salt. Whisk or process into the yeast mixture and eggs until the dough is combined into a smooth dough, about 2 minutes. It's okay if there's a little flour left in the bottom of the bowl.

3. Add half of the butter and beat until the dough is smooth and elastic, about 3 minutes, scraping down the sides of the bowl with a spatula as needed. Beat the rest of the butter and continue beating until the dough is elastic, another 5 to 7 minutes. At this point, all the flour should be worked into the dough. If not, add a teaspoon or two of water and beat for another minute or so.

4. Butter a clean bowl. Roll the dough into a ball and roll it in the bowl so that all sides are buttered. Cover the bowl with a plate or dishcloth and let the dough rise in a warm, draft-free place, like the inside of an oven turned off with the light on, until it swells and rises, anywhere 1 1/2 to 3 hours May not duplicate in bulk, but should increase.

5. Press the dough down with your hands to expel the air, cover the bowl again, and refrigerate overnight. (If necessary, you could chill the dough for 4 hours, but it won't develop as much flavor.)

6. Prepare the filling: in a medium bowl, mix all the ingredients until smooth. Try and add more salt and black pepper, if necessary. (If you used ham or olives, you probably won't need any more salt.) The filling can be prepared up to 2 hours in advance and refrigerated.

7. Butter a 9-inch loaf pan, then line with parchment paper, leaving 2 inches of overhang to remove the babka later.

8. Place the dough on a floured surface and roll it into a 9-by-17-inch rectangle. Spread the filling evenly over the dough, up to the edge. Starting with one long side, roll into a tightly coiled log. Bring one end of the log to meet the other, then twist the dough and bring the ends together to seal.

9. Place the dough in the prepared skillet. Cover loosely with a clean kitchen towel and let it grow in a warm place for 1 to 1 1/2 hours, until it swells. (It will not be duplicated).

10. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Brush the top of the babka with softer butter and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake until top is golden brown, 35 to 45 minutes. The babka should sound hollow if you touch it at the bottom once it's not molded. An instant read thermometer inserted in the center will read 185 degrees. Transfer to a wire rack. Babka is best served still a little warm.