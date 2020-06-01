WWE, a Pioneer of Subscription Streaming, Launches Free Online Version – Up News Info

World Wrestling Entertainment, which forged an early path in subscription streaming by launching the WWE Network in 2014, has introduced a free version of the service with 15,000 hours of programming.

Weekly show Raw talk will join the transmission line after the transmissions of Monday Night Raw. Recent episodes of Raw, Friday night SmackDown and NXT will also be in the free version of the streaming service, along with the original series Monday Night War, Ride Along, Table for 3, Photo Shoot e Story Hour.

Initially, the free tier will have no advertising. Its main strategic purpose will be to help the company promote its lucrative pay-per-event events and flagship broadcast programs.

"The launch of the free version of the WWE Network is a key component of our company's digitization strategy and a new way for all fans to experience WWE's premium content," said Jayar Donlan, EVP of Advanced Media at the company. "As we continue to reinvent the WWE Network offering, the free version will serve as an effective way to reach a broader group of consumers and allow them to experience WWE's history and spectacle."

After peaking in 2018 with 2.1 million subscribers, the $ 10-a-month version of the WWE Network now has around 1.5 million. Originally built by BAMTech, now known as Disney Streaming Services, the WWE Network now runs on Endeavor's streaming technology unit. Compared to the 2014 landscape, it faces a dramatically busier field of broadcast competitors.

WWE overall has seen its fortune shift in recent months, with CEO Vince McMahon parting ways with the company's two co-chairs in January. He also saw his investment in the XFL, a revival of a professional soccer network with the goal of giving the NFL some competition, when the league season was cut short by COVID-19. The virus has also wreaked havoc on the company's balance sheet, requiring cost cuts and licensing, although the company was able to continue hosting parties in Florida after declaring them "essential services."

The broadcast is an area where many investors see promises and financial advantages given the WWE Network's position as a pioneer. In a conference call with Wall Street analysts in April, executives said they had been about to sign a deal with a partner for the transmission network, only to see negotiations go sideways due to the pandemic.

"The COVID-19 stuff caught everyone with their pants down," said McMahon. "We had a number of people who are very active in our network and, of course, and just when you think you are getting closer, the bottom fell. Very close to a number of people who really want our network."

For the time being, the company will continue to operate as a solo company, but continues to explore alternatives, McMahon said. "If something happens to someone else after COVID-19 ends and they check our balance sheet, etc., then that will also happen."