Work on the drill list on I-75 in North Oakland County will begin Tuesday – Up News Info Detroit

– The Michigan Department of Transportation reminds drivers that hitting list work on a section of I-75 in northern Oakland County will begin Tuesday, June 2.

This work will focus on the installation of noise bands on the shoulders of I-75 north and south between South Boulevard and Baldwin Road.

I-75 Northbound will be closed daily in the right lane from South Boulevard to Baldwin Road beginning at 7 a.m. and until 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays I-75 Southbound will have daily single lane closings beginning at 9 a.m. and until 5 p.m. both days.

This project originally started in 2019 with repairs on 21 bridges between South Boulevard and Baldwin Road in Auburn Hills. Repaving of both directions of I-75 between South Boulevard and Giddings Road, and repair of ramps at the Chrysler Drive and M-24 interchanges (Lapeer Road) were included in the work.

