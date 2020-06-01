Shout! Studios has acquired North American rights on various platforms to Unraveling Athena: The Women's Tennis Champions, the documentary feature film directed by Francis Amat that narrates the lives and impulses of the most emblematic stars of the past and present of the sport. The tag is looking at a cross-platform arc later this year.

The inspiring document features interviews with people like Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, Evonne Goolagong, Pam Shriver, Martina Hingis, Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario, Monica Seles, Kim Clijsters, Caroline Wozniacki, Ana Ivanovic, Justine Henin, Jelena Jankovic, Victoria Azarenka, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Sania Mirza, Dinara Safina and Tracy Austin. It reveals his perseverance, trials and tribulations and achievements, offering insight into the professional athlete's mind and what it takes to become a champion.

Amat also produced together with Paloma Gongora of Zatopeka Films and Kaleidoscope Film Distribution Limited.

"Unraveling Athena offers a long entertaining and immensely entertaining celebration of the women who earned their rightful place in the pantheon of tennis champions, "Vice President of Procurement Studies Jordan Fields said." What it means to fight, endure, overcome disappointment and fighting another day, these are the lessons of sport, but also of life, so this uplifting film is widely identifiable. "

The deal was negotiated by Fields and Spencer Pollard of Kaleidoscope Film Distribution on behalf of the filmmakers and Zatopeka Films.