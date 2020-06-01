Women In Film LA Responds to Violence Against African Americans, Says It's Time for "Systemic Change" – Up News Info

Women In Film Los Angeles released a statement regarding recent protests and demonstrations in Los Angeles and around the world against unjust violence against the black community that includes the murder of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

"Violence against African-Americans must end," they posted on their official Twitter account. “Now is the time to drive real and systemic change. We stand with our members, our Los Angeles community, and all who work to build an anti-racist future, in the screen industries, in our country, and around the world. "

Women In Film is one of the many media, agency and network organizations in the film and television industry that has voiced its demand for change when it comes to racism, specifically against the black community.