Wild video shows a Tesla Model 3 on autopilot crashing into a truck – BGR

A Tesla Model 3 on autopilot recently crashed into a stationary truck on a highway in Taiwan.

Tesla's crash was captured on video

The Model 3 driver was not injured.

The video released over the weekend shows a Tesla Model 3 on autopilot crashing into a truck that had fallen on its side. The incident took place on a highway in Taiwan, and images of the crash, obtained through nearby security cameras, have gone viral. It's worth noting that the Model 3 controller came out unscathed, which is a testament to Tesla's impressive security features.

As you will see below, the crash video is jarring for several reasons. For starters, the Model 3 made no effort to brake before hitting the truck. For reasons to be discussed shortly, it appears that the autopilot software simply did not recognize that there was an obstacle ahead.

Second, it's mind-boggling that the Model 3 driver didn't notice the truck in front of him. For at least a good 10 seconds, if not more, the driver was apparently concerned about something else. This, of course, is contrary to all instructions that accompany the Tesla autopilot feature. After a series of high-profile accidents, Tesla has criticized the fact that Autopilot is not a replacement for paying attention to the road.

The full video can be seen below:

As for the cause of the accident, it's not surprising that the top of the truck, in which the Tesla crashed, was white. A few years ago, you may remember a deadly Tesla accident where a Model S struck a white truck in Florida. Although the Model S driver was not paying attention at the time of the accident, an investigation by Tesla revealed that the company's autopilot sensors were unable to distinguish the white truck from the bright surrounding sky.

Tesla at the time noted, "Neither the autopilot nor the driver noticed the white side of the tractor trailer against a brightly lit sky, so the brake was not applied."

In recent years, there is no denying that Tesla's autopilot feature has improved by leaps and bounds. And when the technology works as intended, it can almost seem magical. Still, it cannot be denied that the technology still has some shortcomings that make it clear that we are still not close to achieving Level 5 autonomy.

You may recall that Elon Musk in 2016 promised that a Tesla would drive from Los Angeles to New York City on his own sometime in 2018. The planned demo was delayed to 2019.

"I think this year (Autopilot) will have full autonomous driving, which means the car will be able to find you in a parking lot, pick you up and take you to your destination without intervention this year, Musk said in 2019." I would say I'm sure that. That's not a question mark. "

Of course, we are now in mid-2020 and there is no indication that such a demonstration will occur soon.

Image source: David Zalubowski / AP / Shutterstock