Wild Marilyn Monroe Facts

Marilyn Monroe is a Hollywood icon who has become bigger than life.
However, much of it is shrouded in myth. In honor of her birthday on June 1, I have compiled a list of interesting facts you may not know about Marilyn.
one)
Marilyn was born in 1926 and spent much of her childhood in foster care.
2)
Marilyn Monroe was named the first Queen of the Castroville Artichoke in 1948.
3)
Born Norma Jeane Mortenson (also called Baker), she changed her name to Marilyn Monroe at the behest of studio executives when she was 20 years old. After the change, she often referred to herself in the third person, suggesting "Marilyn." She was almost a character to play.
4)
She had a stutter as a child and again in high school. A speech therapist advised him to speak in a breathy tone.
5)
He also dealt with serious nerves, even after making many movies. According to Bus stop Co-star Don Murray, erupted every time they filmed a scene.
6)
Marilyn was a huge fan of Ella Fitzgerald. He convinced the Mocambo nightclub to let Fitzgerald play, bringing his jazz to a wider audience.
7)
According to his roommate Shelly Winters, Albert Einstein was on the list of Monroe men he would want to sleep with "just for fun."
8)
Marilyn struggled with people who did not see her as a serious actor. He took a year to study with Lee Strasberg at the Actors Studio in New York at the suggestion of his lover Elia Kazan, before returning to star in the critically acclaimed film. Bus stop.
9)
Who did you sit next to her with in this class? Jane Fonda
10)
Monroe started her own production company called Marilyn Monroe Productions in 1955, so she could make more dramatic parts.
eleven)
In 1956, her future husband, playwright Arthur Miller, was investigated for communist activity by the HUAC. Marilyn risked his career by speaking on his behalf at hearings, which helped keep him out of prison.
12)
Because of this, Monroe was actually an alleged communist.
13)
Monroe was much more political than people remember: he was actually a founding member of the Hollywood branch of the Committee for a Sane Nuclear Policy. When asked about her nightmare in an interview, she replied, "The H-bomb, what's yours?"
14)
To marry Arthur Miller, Marilyn converted to Judaism.
fifteen.
Frank Sinatra gave Marilyn a Maltese terrier whom he named Mafia (nicknamed Maf).
sixteen.
Monroe became engaged to a psychiatric ward shortly after parting ways with her third husband Arthur Miller due to her insomnia and uneasiness.
17)
At the time of his death, Monroe reportedly had a library of 400 books.
18)
There were a number of suspicious circumstances surrounding his death from a barbiturate overdose. According to an article in the Chicago Tribune, the first police officer to arrive on the scene believed it was a murder, and the coroner who signed the death certificate did so under duress.
19)
In her will, Marilyn left 25% of her assets to her psychiatrist, Dr. Marilyn Kris. She said the money should be used "to advance the work of the institution or psychiatric group that she chooses."
twenty)
But he left most of his estate to acting coach Lee Strasberg and wife Paula, who had been like his parents to her.
twenty-one)
She specified in her will that she wanted her possessions to go to her loved ones. However, the items ended up in storage. And after Strasberg's death, his second wife, Anna, had the items auctioned off.
22)
At the auction, Mariah Carey bought a piano that Marilyn owned and appreciated because it had belonged to her mother.
2. 3)
Marilyn's second husband, Joe DiMaggio, left roses on his grave twice a week for 20 years.
24)
When married actors Michael Irving and Veronica Hamel bought the Monroe home in the 1970s, they discovered "a sophisticated system of wiretapping and government-grade wiretapping that extended to every room in the house."
25)
In 1992, Hugh Hefner paid $ 75,000 to buy the crypt alongside Marilyn & # 39; s.
26)
And finally, although many think of Elton John's "Sail in the Wind,quot; as a monument to Princess Diana, it was originally written about Marilyn.
Happy birthday Marilyn, may your memory never be forgotten!
