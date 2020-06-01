Wild Marilyn Monroe Facts

I can't believe I didn't know something about this!

Marilyn Monroe is a Hollywood icon who has become bigger than life.

His name and likeness are internationally known.

However, much of it is shrouded in myth. In honor of her birthday on June 1, I have compiled a list of interesting facts you may not know about Marilyn.

Marilyn was born in 1926 and spent much of her childhood in foster care.

She married her first husband at age 16 to avoid returning to the orphanage. They divorced five years later. Her mother spent much of her time in a psychiatric hospital, and institutionalization was one of Marilyn's greatest fears.

Marilyn Monroe was named the first Queen of the Castroville Artichoke in 1948.

Apparently, she was not the first choice for the Artichoke Queen of the California farming community, being relatively unknown at the time, but she was the only one available.

Born Norma Jeane Mortenson (also called Baker), she changed her name to Marilyn Monroe at the behest of studio executives when she was 20 years old. After the change, she often referred to herself in the third person, suggesting "Marilyn." She was almost a character to play.

Monroe It was a surname on her mother's side, while Marilyn came from Broadway star Marilyn Miller.

