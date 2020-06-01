Who won the NASCAR race yesterday? Full results for Sunday's Supermarket Heroes 500 in Bristol

Another NASCAR Cup race, another late lead change, and another exciting finale.

Sunday's drama reached a climax with three laps to go at Bristol Motor Speedway in the Supermarket Heroes 500. Like last weekend's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski were two of the main .

Elliott, who won the first two stages of the race on Sunday, was battling Joey Logano for the lead with three laps to go but then let go as he tried to pass, sliding toward Logano and sending both cars to the outside wall. Keselowski, lurking just behind, left for his second win in as many weekends as NASCAR kept the race green.

"We received a Christmas present here in Bristol," Keselowski told reporters after the race. "We will take it."

Logano wanted an explanation from Elliott later, and the two had a conversation on Pit Road. Logano then told FS1 that he was upset. Elliott did not immediately apologize for tearing him apart.

Brad Keslowski earned his second NASCAR Cup season win, both after the series returned from his COVID-19 bracket. He walked away after the leaders, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano, collided with three remaining laps. He defeated Clint Bowyer by 0.471 seconds.

"It was a turn of events that I felt like I was playing poker in Las Vegas," Keselowski told reporters.

Keselowski started the race on pole and led four times in 115 of the 500 laps.

NASCAR in Bristol Results

Below are the full results of the Supermarket Heroes 500 on Sunday afternoon:

End up (Start) Driver Car Laps one (one) Brad Keselowski Ford 500 2 (2. 3) Clint bowyer Ford 500 3 (24) Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 500 4 4 (7) Kyle busch Toyota 500 5) (fifteen) Erik jones Toyota 500 6 6 (twenty) Austin Dillon Chevrolet 500 7 7 (12) Kurt Busch Chevrolet 500 8 (13) William Byron Chevrolet 500 9 9 (35) Christopher Bell # Toyota 500 10 (36) Bubba Wallace Chevrolet 500 eleven (8) Kevin Harvick Ford 500 12 (33) Ryan Preece Chevrolet 500 13 (18) John Hunter Nemechek # Ford 500 14 (25) Michael McDowell Ford 500 fifteen (17) Ryan Newman Ford 500 sixteen (14) Matt Kenseth Chevrolet 500 17 (10) Denny Hamlin Toyota 500 18 years (37) Daniel Suarez Toyota 500 19 (38) Timmy Hill (i) Toyota 500 twenty (5) Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 500 twenty-one (3) Joey Logano Ford 500 22 (6) Chase elliott Chevrolet 500 2. 3 (19) Chris Buescher Ford 496 24 (3. 4) Brennan Poole # Chevrolet 494 25 (40) JJ Yeley (i) Chevrolet 492 26 (31) Garrett Smithley (i) Chevrolet 489 27 (28) Who Houff # Chevrolet 483 28 (39) BJ McLeod (i) Ford 477 29 (2) Aric Almirola Ford 470 30 (30) Gray gaulding Ford 456 31 (9) Matt DiBenedetto Ford 456 32 (32) Corey LaJoie Ford 375 33 (27) Joey Gase (i) Chevrolet 302 3. 4 (sixteen) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 228 35 (22) Cole Custer # Ford 228 36 (twenty-one) Tyler Reddick # Chevrolet 228 37 (eleven) Alex Bowman Chevrolet 228 38 (26) Bayley Currey (i) Chevrolet 203 39 (29) Ty dillon Chevrolet 201 40 (4) Ryan Blaney Ford 199

# Rookie. (i) Not eligible for series points.

Average speed of the race winner: 80,338 mph.

Race time: 3 hours, 19 minutes, 2 seconds Win margin: .471 Seconds.

Caution flags: 17 for 102 laps.

Lead changes: 21 among 7 drivers.

Return leaders: Brad Keselowski 1-62; Chase Elliott 63; Matt DiBenedetto 64-67; Brad Keselowski 68-83; Ryan Blaney 84-104; Elliott 105-130; Blaney 131-169; Keselowski 170-203; Elliott 204-223; Joey Logano 224; Elliott 225-255; Denny Hamlin 256-277; Kyle Busch 278-329; Elliott 330; Busch 331-360; Hamlin 361-416; Busch 417-434; Elliott 435; Hamlin 436-488; Elliott 489-496; Logano 497; Keselowski 498-500.

Summary of leaders (Driver, times led, laps led): Denny Hamlin 3 times for 131 laps; Brad Keselowski 4 times for 115 laps; Kyle Busch 3 times for 100 laps; Chase Elliott 7 times for 88 laps; Ryan Blaney 2 times for 60 laps; Matt DiBenedetto 1 time for 4 laps; Joey Logano 2 times for 2 laps.

Stage 1 Top Ten: 9,12,2,10,22,4,21,11,47,48

Stage 2 Top Ten: 9,11,4,22,18,14,24,20,2,17

The NASCAR Wire Service material was used in this report.