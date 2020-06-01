Who won the NASCAR race yesterday? Full results for Sunday's Supermarket Heroes 500 in Bristol

Another NASCAR Cup race, another late lead change, and another exciting finale.
Sunday's drama reached a climax with three laps to go at Bristol Motor Speedway in the Supermarket Heroes 500. Like last weekend's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski were two of the main .
SUPERMARKET HEROES 500 Highlights from Sunday's race
Elliott, who won the first two stages of the race on Sunday, was battling Joey Logano for the lead with three laps to go but then let go as he tried to pass, sliding toward Logano and sending both cars to the outside wall. Keselowski, lurking just behind, left for his second win in as many weekends as NASCAR kept the race green.
"We received a Christmas present here in Bristol," Keselowski told reporters after the race. "We will take it."
Logano wanted an explanation from Elliott later, and the two had a conversation on Pit Road. Logano then told FS1 that he was upset. Elliott did not immediately apologize for tearing him apart.
MORE: Watch NASCAR racing live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Who won the Supermarket Heroes 500?
Brad Keslowski earned his second NASCAR Cup season win, both after the series returned from his COVID-19 bracket. He walked away after the leaders, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano, collided with three remaining laps. He defeated Clint Bowyer by 0.471 seconds.
"It was a turn of events that I felt like I was playing poker in Las Vegas," Keselowski told reporters.
Keselowski started the race on pole and led four times in 115 of the 500 laps.
NASCAR in Bristol Results
Below are the full results of the Supermarket Heroes 500 on Sunday afternoon:
|End up
|(Start)
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|one
|(one)
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|500
|2
|(2. 3)
|Clint bowyer
|Ford
|500
|3
|(24)
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|500
|4 4
|(7)
|Kyle busch
|Toyota
|500
|5)
|(fifteen)
|Erik jones
|Toyota
|500
|6 6
|(twenty)
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|500
|7 7
|(12)
|Kurt Busch
|Chevrolet
|500
|8
|(13)
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|500
|9 9
|(35)
|Christopher Bell #
|Toyota
|500
|10
|(36)
|Bubba Wallace
|Chevrolet
|500
|eleven
|(8)
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|500
|12
|(33)
|Ryan Preece
|Chevrolet
|500
|13
|(18)
|John Hunter Nemechek #
|Ford
|500
|14
|(25)
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|500
|fifteen
|(17)
|Ryan Newman
|Ford
|500
|sixteen
|(14)
|Matt Kenseth
|Chevrolet
|500
|17
|(10)
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|500
|18 years
|(37)
|Daniel Suarez
|Toyota
|500
|19
|(38)
|Timmy Hill (i)
|Toyota
|500
|twenty
|(5)
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|500
|twenty-one
|(3)
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|500
|22
|(6)
|Chase elliott
|Chevrolet
|500
|2. 3
|(19)
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|496
|24
|(3. 4)
|Brennan Poole #
|Chevrolet
|494
|25
|(40)
|JJ Yeley (i)
|Chevrolet
|492
|26
|(31)
|Garrett Smithley (i)
|Chevrolet
|489
|27
|(28)
|Who Houff #
|Chevrolet
|483
|28
|(39)
|BJ McLeod (i)
|Ford
|477
|29
|(2)
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|470
|30
|(30)
|Gray gaulding
|Ford
|456
|31
|(9)
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Ford
|456
|32
|(32)
|Corey LaJoie
|Ford
|375
|33
|(27)
|Joey Gase (i)
|Chevrolet
|302
|3. 4
|(sixteen)
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Chevrolet
|228
|35
|(22)
|Cole Custer #
|Ford
|228
|36
|(twenty-one)
|Tyler Reddick #
|Chevrolet
|228
|37
|(eleven)
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|228
|38
|(26)
|Bayley Currey (i)
|Chevrolet
|203
|39
|(29)
|Ty dillon
|Chevrolet
|201
|40
|(4)
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|199
# Rookie. (i) Not eligible for series points.
Average speed of the race winner: 80,338 mph.
Race time: 3 hours, 19 minutes, 2 seconds Win margin: .471 Seconds.
Caution flags: 17 for 102 laps.
Lead changes: 21 among 7 drivers.
Return leaders: Brad Keselowski 1-62; Chase Elliott 63; Matt DiBenedetto 64-67; Brad Keselowski 68-83; Ryan Blaney 84-104; Elliott 105-130; Blaney 131-169; Keselowski 170-203; Elliott 204-223; Joey Logano 224; Elliott 225-255; Denny Hamlin 256-277; Kyle Busch 278-329; Elliott 330; Busch 331-360; Hamlin 361-416; Busch 417-434; Elliott 435; Hamlin 436-488; Elliott 489-496; Logano 497; Keselowski 498-500.
Summary of leaders (Driver, times led, laps led): Denny Hamlin 3 times for 131 laps; Brad Keselowski 4 times for 115 laps; Kyle Busch 3 times for 100 laps; Chase Elliott 7 times for 88 laps; Ryan Blaney 2 times for 60 laps; Matt DiBenedetto 1 time for 4 laps; Joey Logano 2 times for 2 laps.
Stage 1 Top Ten: 9,12,2,10,22,4,21,11,47,48
Stage 2 Top Ten: 9,11,4,22,18,14,24,20,2,17
The NASCAR Wire Service material was used in this report.