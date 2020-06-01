Whitmer and Gilchrist release video in response to George Floyd's death, protests – Up News Info Detroit

Home Local News Whitmer and Gilchrist release video in response to George Floyd's death, protests...

Whitmer and Gilchrist release video in response to George Floyd's death, protests

Matilda Coleman
(DETROIT Up News Info) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist posted a video Sunday in response to the death of George Floyd and state and national protests.

Gilchrist said "it is exhausting,quot; and that "too many blacks and other people of color have experienced the brutality and suffocation that a system has treated us as less than full human beings."

Whitmer also added his anger: “I am angry. Not to the peaceful protesters, who largely gathered pensively, with the conviction of their cause. I am angry with the people who are abusing this pain to promote their own agendas. "

The two ended the video together saying, "Let's get through this together."

Watch the full video below.

