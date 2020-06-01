While the number of viruses worries the USA. USA, Rivals Test Limits of American Influence

The pullout is also taking place in sub-Saharan Africa, where Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper is weighing cuts in US troop levels and assisting France-led anti-terror efforts in a way that analysts say could open the door to China and Russia. They are already negotiating new ports and railroads, weapons and mercenaries, and medical supplies to help fight Covid-19.

"The extent of the medical and economic disruption that will emerge from Covid-19 will leave opportunities for both nations and others to try to gain advantage," Stanley A. McChrystal, a retired four-star commander of the Joint Special Operations Command and US Forces in Afghanistan, he said in an interview.

However, the United States has not been completely left out, creating potential scenarios for new competition and a possible collision. The race for a coronavirus vaccine has come to involve both the Chinese People's Liberation Army and the US Army. The US, which has said it would mobilize to distribute any revolutionary discovery.

American warships have sailed in disputed waters in the South China Sea in recent weeks to assert freedom of navigation rights, continuing a confrontation in a region that Beijing claims is its territory, backed by the establishment of new air bases.

And the United States is accelerating into a renewed nuclear and conventional arms race, although its strategic logic, apart from beating Russia and China, has never been fully described by this administration. Not long after the Pentagon announced in March that it had successfully tested an unarmed prototype of a hypersonic missile, a weapon that could potentially overwhelm an adversary's defense systems, Trump boasted that a "super duper,quot; missile was in road. Presumably, it purports to be a response to Russia's introduction of the Avangard, which made it the first country to claim that it had deployed an operable hypersonic weapon and a range of similar weapons that China is developing.

Trump's new arms control negotiator, Marshall Billingslea, recently warned that Trump was serious when he promised that the United States would always have the world's most powerful nuclear force. "We know how to win these races, and we know how to make the opponent fall into oblivion," he said, even as the country posted record deficits to avoid an economic implosion from the virus. "If necessary, we will, but surely we would like to avoid it."

Not only China and Russia are challenging the United States. Across the Middle East, there is a sense that Trump's expressly expressed desire to withdraw from the region, coupled with his National Security Strategy's focus on renewed competition between superpowers, offers a new leeway.