When the games start again, what will sports broadcasts be like?

Uncertainty still surrounds what sports would look like when games work again. So how can anyone know the full details on what sports broadcasts will look like?

Answer: They don't, and that includes those who make a living from sports streaming. Like the rest of us, they are waiting to see what the logistics of opening up the sports world would look like as professional leagues try to restart even as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

"Everything can change a lot in a couple of days, let alone in a couple of weeks or a couple of months when we hope to start again," said Mike Breen, NBA's main presenter for ESPN and ABC. "You just don't know. No one does, and they're probably not being honest if they tell them they do."

The NBA Board of Governors is slated to vote Thursday on Commissioner Adam Silver's recommendation to restart the season with 22 teams in Orlando. The NHL announced the framework for a return-to-game plan last week that was both complex and vague: the two cities in which playoff teams will play and the length of those series remains undetermined.

Since there is no vaccine for COVID-19, which has killed more than 100,000 Americans, and there is no guarantee that the virus will fade in the coming months, even if social distancing is maintained, any restart plan should come with warnings and alternatives. As for the broadcasters and networks that games bring us through our various devices, all they can do for now is keep their thumbs on the pause button.

"Right now we are in a waiting pattern as we wait for the league to decide how all of this will be implemented," said Chris Wayland, senior vice president and general manager of NBC Sports Boston, the Celts' television home.

"Obviously, we're trying to think of all the possible scenarios and be as prepared as possible to make sure that the local broadcast looks and feels as close as possible to what we've always done." But we really can't make any final decisions on those things until the league really tells us how the games are going to be produced and how the feeds are going to be available to us. "

Long distance focus

If there is a close certainty, it is that the stations will not be on site when the games return. The televised golf and NASCAR events have been broadcast from a studio in recent weeks, and that will include the Fox Sports 1 broadcast of Sunday's Supermarket Heroes 500.

Bruins game-by-game announcer Jack Edwards and Celtics game-by-game voice Mike Gorman have some experience calling games from a studio. Gorman played basketball by game and handball during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, except he was not in London, but in a small studio with a 15-inch monitor at NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. "It's a challenge & # 39; & # 39 ;, said Gorman.

"It is also a challenge if it is the first game you see in person," he added with a smile, noting that he had to take a crash course in handball rules. "That is a bigger challenge."

During his time on ESPN, Edwards once called a World Cup soccer qualifier between the US. USA And the host of Guatemala from a studio. He also did it from afar for a couple of Bruins games, when they opened the 2010-11 season in Prague.

"In the first game, there was an empty net goal," he recalled, "and because the feed did not provide a picture-in-picture of the goalkeeper going to the bank or any notion that the goalkeeper was going to the bank, I discovered that the target was empty at the same time as the viewers. "

Having to follow exactly what's on the screen at all times may require a different approach for the game-by-game broadcaster. Edwards said NESN shows longer reps during the Bruins games so analyst Andy Brickley can detail the origins of a play that led to a goal. That broader view of ice and play may not be possible with a single generic source.

Breen said he watches the action live, but turns to the monitor after fouls and whistles, which means he's sometimes watching something different than what viewers see. Gorman noted that director Jim Edmonds almost always bases what he shows on the screen on what Gorman and analysts Tom Heinsohn or Brian Scalabrine are talking about: the camera receives signals from broadcasters, rather than vice versa.

"(Jim) is always listening to and supporting what we are saying with images," Gorman said. "If it ends up being a feed for all the streams, it could be talking about Jayson Tatum and they'll show the Nets coach or something. We'd probably have to change the dialogue to the coach just because he's on screen. So that lack of communication it's going to exist, and there's really no way to solve it. "

Important interaction

NBC's Mike Tirico, who has been a voice presenter or play-by-play studio for an impressive resume of major events, including the Olympics, NFL primetime broadcasts, golf majors, believes it will be a relatively easy setting cancel games. monitors You are more concerned with the effects an off-site game might have on setup than execution.

"I think what you will miss is the interaction we have with everyone from fans to athletes, coaches, executives and other members of the media," Tirico said, citing the confidence and sincerity that has resulted from having production meetings with the likes of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady in the days leading up to primetime games.

"Those interactions can really separate an average transmission from a good transmission. It gives you depth and context, a certainty of what you are saying. Allows you to clarify a point that may not appear in a Zoom call. "

Breen said he feels the same, noting that it's valuable to be on the scene and gauge the mood of the players and the atmosphere in the arena. Some of the best information gathering comes from pre-game conversations, he said.

"When you do your prep for a game and read things and go over numbers, ultimately you could use 20 percent of that research on the broadcast," he said. "But then when you go to the arena that night and talk to players and coaches and assistant coaches and maybe to team transmitters, you use like 80 percent of that stuff because it's up to date. That comes straight from the horse's mouth." .

Game sounds

With the announcers off-site and the likelihood that the stands are devoid of fans, at least when the leagues rise again, there is an opportunity to innovate.

"You are now in a building with no fans, which means you can put cameras anywhere," Gorman said. "That could be beneficial for a broadcast. NBA boys like to take risks and try new things. So maybe there's a chance to see things from the court level and stick with that shot up and down the court a couple of times. Let people see what it's like to see a game from that point of view. "

Breen wonders if there will be any kind of audio enhancement for the streams as there will be no crowd noise.

"NBA games have music while the ball is in play all the time," said Breen. "Will they do that again, to at least have a little atmosphere? There is a lot of talk about how you will be able to listen to players and coaches and officials and interactions without the fans there. I think it would be great if the fans were up close. ”

He paused: "Now, I am sure there are many things that you would rather not be heard."

Gorman, who has called the Celtics games from the court since 1981 and has heard more than his colorful language, put it another way: "I think they will find a way to make it sound good without giving it really good sound." & # 39;

Offering some clues

Even with the current shortage of live sports, there are some clues to what sports broadcasts will look like as we navigate the effects of the virus and practice social distancing.

ESPN's baseball broadcasts in South Korea have been so successful, even early in the morning, that the network recently decided to move all broadcasts to ESPN. (The broadcasts Tuesday through Friday aired on ESPN2.)

ESPN receives the information from a company in South Korea that uses subtle noise from crowd noise to make up for the absence of fans. Mark Gross, senior vice president of production and remote events, said he was initially skeptical.

"I thought it wouldn't feel authentic. Like, what is this, a hint of laughter?" "He said." Is this going to be cheesy? But I was pleasantly surprised, because at the right level it makes the transmission sound less hollow. We're not looking to trick people, obviously, and make them think there's a crowd there. We just want it to sound a little more complete. "

KBO transmissions are illustrative for another reason. Broadcasting organizations such as Karl Ravech, Jon Sciambi and Eduardo Pérez have been playing for the games, getting up in the early hours to broadcast them remotely from their homes. And it worked, to the point that one wonders if remote transmissions, which are certainly less expensive, will remain prominent after the pandemic.

"If someone told me six weeks ago that we would bring a feed from Korea, the announcer play by play in one state, the analyst in another state, and then we would bring a guest from another country, I would have said, I don't know what this will be like at the end of the day & # 39; & # 39 ;, said Gross. "But technology has been our friend. It really has it. Is it better to be in the stadium and have the announcers there? Yes, for all kinds of reasons. But it is not you can't make games from home. "

The degree of difficulty is certainly greater. Zoom calls with coaches may not give the idea that being at an event might. Playing without fans is going to be strange at first, if not disturbing. But KBO has worked because broadcasters and behind-the-scenes staff have made the most of it. Tirico said he believes the effort and passion of those involved is the reason why sports broadcasts will continue to be of high quality when the games return, no matter how many variables and changes they will have to face.

"Whatever obstacle we have to deal with," he said, "it always reminds me of what a golf superintendent or Fenway manicurist might say. ‘Just make the place look great. I don't care how much rain there was. I don't care how cold it was. I don't care if it hasn't been 75 degrees outside in forever. Just make it look great. "And you do, you make it look great despite the challenges, and in the end you wait:" Man, that's a beautiful stadium. "