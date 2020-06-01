What time is the NASCAR Xfinity race today? TV channel, schedule, lineup for Monday's race in Bristol

As if the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule hasn't undergone enough changes yet due to the coronavirus pandemic, the start date and time of the series' race at Bristol Motor Speedway changed once again, this time due to the weather.

Because last week's NASCAR Cup Series race in Charlotte was postponed from Wednesday to Thursday, the Xfinity Series race that was scheduled for Saturday in Bristol had to return to Monday "due to travel challenges and setting,quot;. So now the start time for Monday's Xfinity race at Bristol is 7 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FS1.

Monday's Xfinity series race at Bristol is the third since the series returned from a three-month hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic. Chase Briscoe, who won the first race of the series on his return to racing at Darlington, is the points leader heading into Monday night's race. Briscoe will make his fifth start in Bristol on Monday. He has two results in the top five in the last two races, finishing fourth and runner-up.

Below is everything you need to know about the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Monday night in Bristol, including TV schedule and starting lineup.

What time does the NASCAR Xfinity race start today?

Race : Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco at Bristol Motor Speedway

: Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco at Bristol Motor Speedway Date : Monday June 1

: Monday June 1 Start time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Green flag time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7 p.m. The ET start time for Monday night's Xfinity Series race was determined last week when NASCAR had to pull back the Cup Series race in Charlotte.

Monday night's race is scheduled to run 300 laps over a distance of 159.9 miles. The three stages will end on lap 85, lap 170 and lap 300, respectively.

What channel is the NASCAR Xfinity race on?

television channel : FS1

: FS1 Live broadcast: Fox Sports Go | fuboTV

FS1 coverage of Monday night's Xfinity Series race will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET after a special preview edition of the "NASCAR Race Hub,quot; race.

This particular Xfinity Series race will feature a unique broadcast booth as Fox NASCAR Xfinity Series announcer Adam Alexander will join Kurt and Kyle Busch as guest analysts. Alexander and the Busch brothers will call to action from FOX Sports studios in Charlotte. Regan Smith will report from the pit road on the track.

"I'm looking forward to it," said Kyle Busch. "It will be the first time in a long time that I have been in a booth to call a race." Bristol is difficult to call a career. For as long as I'm here talking about things, you have 15 seconds. You literally have five seconds to pull it out because if you don't, they're already on the next lap. It will be talking fast or not talking at all. "

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Line for Bristol

Because all NASCAR races continue without practice or qualifying sessions for the near future amid the pandemic, the starting lineup for Monday's Xfinity Series race at Bristol was established by a combination of points and random draws .

Below is the lineup for the Bristol race, followed by a breakdown of the procedure NASCAR used to establish it unclassified.

Pos. Driver one Harrison Burton 2 Brandon Jones 3 Austin Cindric 4 4 Justin Haley 5 5 Ryan Sieg 6 6 Ross Chastain 7 7 Riley Herbst 8 Daniel Hemric 9 9 Noah Gragson 10 Justin Allgaier eleven Chase Briscoe 12 Michael Annett 13 Carson Ware 14 Vinnie Miller fifteen Jesse Little sixteen Jeff Green 17 Chad Finchum 18 years Jeffrey Earnhardt 19 Ronnie Bassett Jr. twenty Patrick Emerling twenty-one Brandon Brown 22 Myatt Snider 2. 3 Josh Williams 24 BJ McLeod 25 Timmy Hill 26 Colby Howard 27 AJ Allmendinger 28 Joe Nemechek 29 Jeremy Clements 30 Kody vanderwal 31 Matt Mills 32 Alex Labbe 33 Bayley currey 3. 4 Mason Massey 35 Tommy Joe Martins 36 Joe Graf Jr 37 Stephen Leicht

Here's the policy for the four random draws for the Xfinity series races in Bristol (June 1), Atlanta (June 6), Homestead-Miami (June 13-14), and Talladega (June 20):

Positions 1-12 : The first 12 teams are based on the eligibility of the adverse conditions line through a random draw.

: The first 12 teams are based on the eligibility of the adverse conditions line through a random draw. Positions 13-24 : The following 12 teams are based on the eligibility of the adverse conditions line through a random draw.

: The following 12 teams are based on the eligibility of the adverse conditions line through a random draw. Positions 25-36 : The following 12 teams are based on the eligibility of the adverse conditions line through a random draw.

: The following 12 teams are based on the eligibility of the adverse conditions line through a random draw. Cars eligible for the race at positions 37 to 40 will be assigned to the starting positions according to their order of eligibility.

As for the Xfinity Series doubleheader in June at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the second race (June 14) will use a reversal of the top 15 in the first race (June 13) to determine starting lineup.

NASCAR Xfinity race on the Bristol live stream

Anyone with a cable or satellite subscription can stream Monday's Xfinity Series race in Bristol live on Fox Sports Go. This should be the preferred route for a viewer who has such a subscription but cannot get in front of their television.

For those without a cable or satellite subscription, there are five main OTT TV streaming options carried by FS1: Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, fuboTV, and AT,amp;T Now. Of the five, Hulu, YouTubeTV, and fuboTV offer free trial options.

Below are links to each.