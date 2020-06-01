What Facebook does not understand about the Facebook strike

I. The CEO

On Friday afternoon, Facebook made one of its most controversial content moderation decisions in the company's history. After President Trump posted on Facebook some tweets that Twitter had placed behind a warning to "glorify violence," Mark Zuckerberg said the company would allow them to stand up.

"I know that many people are upset that they left the president's posts," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post, "but our position is that we must allow for the greatest possible expression unless it causes an imminent risk of specific harm or danger." stated in clear policies. "

"When the looting begins, the shooting begins," Trump tweeted, citing a former Miami police chief who, in 1967, called for violent repression against the city's black community. And just as the President suggested, there was a long weekend of violence in the United States, with police assaulting protesters and passers-by across the country in the following days.

Zuckerberg said Facebook left the post for two reasons: one, that "people need to know if the government plans to deploy the force." And two, that Trump had backed down (perhaps?) In his original post in a later one, "saying the original post was warning of the possibility that the looting could lead to violence." So regardless of whether Trump intended to incite violence with his words, Zuckerberg argued, Facebook had good reason to leave the post standing.

Shortly after sharing the post with the world, Zuckerberg held a meeting with employees to explain his point of view. In audio of the meeting I got, Zuckerberg said he had agonized over the decision. "Managing this publication by the president has been very difficult," said Zuckerberg, who was joined in the discussion by her chief policy manager, Monika Bickert. "It's been something I've been struggling with basically all day, since I woke up. … This has personally been pretty heartbreaking for me."

Zuckerberg reiterated his discontent with Trump's comments. "My first reaction … was just disgust," he said. “This is not how I think we want our leaders to present themselves during this time. This is a moment that requires unity, calm and empathy for the people who fight. ”

Ultimately, he and Bickert said, executives concluded that Trump's comments did not violate his existing policies. But he said they would re-examine their policies around politicians discussing the use of state force on Facebook, a process that he said would likely take several weeks.

"There is a real question that arises from this, which is whether we want to evolve our policy around the discussion of the use of force by the state," he told employees on Friday. “In the next few days, since the National Guard is deployed, probably the largest I would be concerned about would be the excessive use of police or military force. I think there is a good argument that there should be more limits around the discussion around that. "Zuckerberg didn't elaborate on what more,quot; limits "would mean in this case, or if he thought the policy should change to not allow for posts. like Trump's.

In response to a question from employees, Zuckerberg also said he disagreed with Twitter's approach of putting violating tweets behind a warning. "If you really believe that a publication is going to make people do violence in the real world, then that's not the kind of thing that I think we should have even behind a warning," he said. "Some people might be comforted that Twitter took a happened, even if it wasn't all the way. But personally I don't agree with that step. "

Zuckerberg's message to employees on Friday was that even if Facebook hadn't been removed this Trump post, he was prepared to do so in the future if the president violated company policy. That satisfied some employees, but others found it appeasing. On Thursday, his anger erupted in a series of internal threads, as I reported in The edge.

And then over the weekend, the old rule that Facebook employees never criticize their employer in public seemed to be broken, tweet by tweet.

On Monday, they organized the largest collective worker action in the company's 15-year history. While it is difficult to measure the number of people who participated in a virtual strike, an internal group dedicated to the effort had about 400 people, the sources said.

II The strike

"I am an FB employee who totally disagrees with Mark's decision to do nothing about Trump's recent posts, which clearly incite violence." Jason Stirman tweeted, who works in research and development, on Saturday. "I am not alone within the FB. There is no neutral position on racism."

Jason Toff, a former Twitter and Google employee who now works on experimental apps on Facebook, echoed those sentiments on Sunday. "I work on Facebook and I am not proud of how we are presenting ourselves,quot; Toff tweeted. "Most of the coworkers I have spoken to feel the same way. We are making our voices heard."

Within hours, there were more than a dozen employee tweets working across the company, all expressing disappointment with their employer's decision. And on Monday, dozens of employees staged a virtual strike, making them unavailable for the day and joining the protests. the New York Times He reported that employees are working on a list of lawsuits, and that some high-level employees have threatened to resign if Zuckerberg does not reverse his decision.

"As allies we must stand in the way of danger, not behind,quot; Sara Zhang tweeted, product designer on Facebook. “I will participate in today's virtual strike in solidarity with the black community inside and outside of FB. #BlackLivesMatter "

At this point, we have seen our share of workers' actions in large technology companies. Google's strike for sexual harassment opened doors in 2018, and was followed by high-profile protests at Amazon, Microsoft and Salesforce, among others. And hundreds of Facebook employees signed an open letter to Zuckerberg in October about his decision to exempt political ads from fact-checking.

But as remarkable as that letter was, it still took the form that dissent has almost always taken on Facebook: a vigorous internal debate. (A source told me that the internal fury over Joel Kaplan's public support for controversial Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his nomination hearings had been noticeably more intense.) What is different about Monday's strike is that the protests were public first, and posted on a rival social network, to boot. For Facebook workers, the option to discuss their concerns on Twitter was remarkably effective, for two reasons. One, Twitter is where journalists live, so it was guaranteed that the posts would generate coverage. Two, sentiment about Facebook on Twitter is generally hostile, so criticism from current employees of the company was massively distributed through retweets.

The workers' comments were less broad in their criticism than some former Facebook employees, co-founders, and top executives have been over the years. None of these employees have yet stepped down, nor have they suggested, as WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton once did, that people "delete Facebook." But what they shared was a sense of shame at their employer that remains extraordinary among tech workers, even at a time when workers' actions are becoming more common.

"Facebook's inaction to remove the post that incites Trump violence makes me ashamed to work here." Lauren Tan tweeted, an engineer. "I totally disagree with that. I enjoy the technical parts of my job and working alongside smart / friendly people, but this is not correct. Silence is complicity.

Another inspired aspect of the workers' protest was that executives had to sit down and accept it, at least in their public statements. You can't lean back to allow the president's posts about shooting crowds and then telling employees they can't discuss their feelings about it. And so the official Facebook word in the entire controversy was that they should. "We recognize the pain that many of our people are feeling right now, especially our black community," the company told Bloomberg. "We encourage employees to speak openly when they disagree with leadership."

Much of employee frustration seems to be rooted in fear that there is no line that Trump can cross that leads Facebook to enforce his policies. Zuckerberg and Bickert spent much of the meeting on all hands on Friday rejecting that idea, I think quite a bit. It was just two months ago that the company eliminated a position from Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro for promoting a false coronavirus cure. You can argue that the company is more sensitive to pressure from conservatives in the United States, and a host of good reports have confirmed this in recent years. But the idea that there is no line that Trump cannot cross on Facebook does not seem plausible to me.

Of course, we won't know for sure until Facebook actually takes action against Trump. And in the meantime, a large number of employees have pointed out that for them, that red line has already been crossed. For Zuckerberg and his policy team, Trump is a legalistic problem: a matter of how certain words and phrases do or do not conform to the standards they have written. But for the talking workers, Trump is a moral problem: a danger to their friends, their families, their communities and themselves.

Facebook's scale depends on courting Republicans and Democrats alike, making regular concessions to both to ensure the platform is as large as possible. Zuckerberg has tried to draw a distinction between his role as CEO and his own feelings, arguing for Trump's right to free expression at work while donating $ 10 million to groups working on racial justice in his personal time.

But since its founding, Facebook has been dedicated to the idea that in this life, you can only have one real identity. When employees closed the session on Monday, the company began to see the limits of having it both ways.

Whats Next

Senior black executives met with Zuckerberg on Monday to discuss his concerns. Facebook is having a meeting with all employees on Tuesday, where Zuckerberg is expected to answer questions. Organizers of the strike are developing a list of demands for the company.

The radio

Today in the news that could affect public perception of large technology platforms.

Trend: Youtube It is donating $ 1 million to the Center for Police Equity, to demonstrate "solidarity against racism and violence." The company tweeted that it was pledging the funds "in support of efforts to tackle social injustice." (Kim Lyons / The edge)

Downward trend: To a technical failure in Tik Tok made it seem like posts with hashtags #BlackLivesMatter and #GeorgeFloyd were getting zero hits. TikTok apologized for the mistake, saying: "We understand that many assumed that this mistake is an intentional act to suppress experiences and invalidate the emotions felt by the black community." (See also Digital Forensic Research Lab on this.) TikTok says it will do more in the future to promote black creators.

Ruler

⭐ Misinformation about protests in Washington DC related to the police murder of George Floyd is increasing Twitter. One of the rumors claimed that the authorities had somehow blocked protesters from communicating from their smartphones in order to crack down on the riot. Here are Craig Timberg, Elizabeth Dwoskin and Fenit Nirappil from The Washington Post:

Protests in central Washington and near the White House ran Sunday night and through Monday morning. What started as largely peaceful protests over George Floyd's police murder last week in Minneapolis deteriorated after dark in Washington, with rioters smashing windows, setting fires, and overturning vehicles, despite 11 p.m. curfew. But the degree of chaos described by tweets using #DCblackout went far beyond reality. The alarming text was interspersed with shaky videos of confrontations between police and protesters, though it was unclear how many of the images were of Washington, unlike other American cities facing riots.

Social media is being used to galvanize protesters. But misinformation about the riots is also going viral on platforms, and not just in DC. (Sarah E. Needleman and Sebastian Herrera / The Wall Street Journal)

Authorities and law enforcement officials are helping to fuel a narrative that outside groups were responsible for inciting violent confrontations in protests over the weekend. But there is little evidence for those claims. (Brandy Zadrozny and Ben Collins / NBC)

Over the weekend, people across the United States have captured what may be the most comprehensive live image of police brutality in history. This post includes images and videos of those scenes captured across the country, which were widely shared on social sites. (T.C. Sottek / The edge)

Police violence will hinder the fight against COVID-19. In the wake of the police response to protests, vulnerable communities may be even less likely to trust and cooperate with health officials. That could make it difficult to control another wave of disease. (Nicole Wetsman / The edge)

The Dallas Police Department asked people to submit a "video of illegal activity,quot; of the Black Lives Matter protests in the city. Instead, he received an avalanche of images and videos from K-pop artists. (Caroline Haskins / Buzzfeed)

Apple CEO Tim Cook He addressed the murder of George Floyd in a letter to employees, saying that "the painful past is still present today." He also said the company would be donating to the Equitable Justice Initiative, a nonprofit organization that focuses on racial injustice. (Mark Gurman / Bloomberg)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent an email to employees on Friday about the growing protests and riots in the United States. The tech executive made no commitment to support any specific government policy change in response to the protests, unlike other tech industry leaders. (Rob Price / Business Insider)

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel He called for the creation of a US commission to address racial injustice and comprehensive tax reform. In a long note to employees, he said he was "heartbroken and enraged,quot; by racism in the United States. Read this: It is by far the most thoughtful corporate response to violence this weekend that I have seen.

Trump & # 39; s Executive order on social media could backfire. Without certain liability protections, companies like Twitter It would have to be more aggressive with surveillance messages that push limits, including that of the president. (Peter Baker and Daisuke Wakabayashi / The New York Times)

Too: Trump & # 39; s the order could harm online speech by putting pressure on social media platforms to give their content preferential treatment (Charles Duan and Jeffrey Westling / Lawfare)

President Trump decision to go after Twitter Checking your tweets is part of a long tradition upheld by wronged internet trolls. A power user with passionate followers is attacking the moderators of their favorite internet services. The best description of the dynamic between Trump, Twitter and Facebook that I have read to date. (Kevin Roose / The New York Times)

Senate lawmakers are introducing a bipartisan bill to regulate contact tracking and exposure notification applications. Their goal is to ensure that applications intended to combat the coronavirus are not at the expense of users' privacy. (Tony Romm / The Washington Post)

State-based contact tracking apps could be a disaster. Without a national plan for these applications, security and interoperability issues are of great importance. (Andy Greenberg / Cabling)

Youtube He said he made a mistake in deleting videos about the controversial hydroxychloroquine drug published by a popular doctor. The content appears to have been collateral damage in the company's fight against disinformation of COVID-19. (Mark Bergen / Bloomberg)

Industry

⭐Google bids canceled to several thousand contractors due to a drop in advertising created by the coronavirus crisis. The measure affected more than 2,000 people worldwide who had signed offers to be a contract or temporary worker. Daisuke Wakabayashi in The New York Times has the story:

Many of the temporary and contract candidates who had agreed to work at Google before the pandemic took over the United States were fired without compensation or financial compensation. This came after weeks of uncertainty as Google repeatedly postponed their start dates during which Google or staff agencies failed to pay them. Some of the potential contractors left stable full-time jobs once they received a job offer on Google and are now looking for work in a tough job market. Some, who are American, said the terminated offers have been complicated and, in some cases, delayed their ability to receive unemployment benefits because they left their last jobs voluntarily, according to several of the workers who face this dilemma.

Coronavirus mutual aid groups are organizing in Loose. They are distributing replacement groceries and air conditioners using tools designed to turn labor into money as efficiently as possible. (Kaitlyn Tiffany / The atlantic)

Inside Amazon & # 39; s hierarchical company culture. This research is part of a series called Tech Nations, which examines the world's largest technology companies as if they were countries, not corporations. Featuring one of the first interviews with recent Amazon apostate Tim Bray. (Alexi Mostrous and James Ball / Turtle, media)

Focus You plan to implement secure encryption to pay your customers, but not for those with free accounts. (Joseph Menn / Reuters)

Things to do

Things to take care of online during quarantine.

Donate to a bail fund. This comprehensive guide to Rolling Stone has a guide to support state and national efforts, including the George Floyd Memorial Fund in Minnesota. Today and every day, black lives matter.

And there are some good ideas on how to help The edge here.

