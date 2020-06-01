What Charlie Baker said after George Floyd's Boston protests turned violent

After a day of peaceful protests honoring George Floyd, who became chaotic on Sunday night in Boston, Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker issued a brief statement, echoing a previous statement by city mayor Marty. Walsh.

"I also want to express my gratitude to all police officers and other first responders who work to protect the people of Boston from the people whose violent actions, looting and destruction of property were criminal and cowardly, and distracted from the powerful statement made today by thousands of Massachusetts residents, "he said.

Read the Governor's full statement below:

The murder of George Floyd by the police was a horrible tragedy, one of the countless tragedies that happened to people of color across the United States. The vast majority of protesters today did so peacefully, toward a common goal of promoting justice and equality. – Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) June 1, 2020