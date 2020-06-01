What can passersby do in cases of police brutality like George Floyd?

The killing of a uniformed police officer in front of a crowd of local bystanders by George Floyd has sparked widespread anger, shock and violence in many US cities. USA, including ours. The recent arrest of the police officer accused of murder and third-degree manslaughter has done little to quell the backlash from the last video-taped helpless man's breaths for everyone to see.

But what could any of us have done to save Mr. Floyd as he begged for his life lying on the street in the back of a police car? Spectators attempted to verbally intervene in the scene when it was clear that Floyd was in danger. But they were quickly rejected by other police officers. Should the crowd have intensified their attempts to stop his death? What can any of us do when we witness a clear abuse of power by police officers? One of the witnesses exclaimed, "We have to call the police for the police!" Does the law allow any of us to intervene and prevent the unnecessary death of a person who is begging for his life?

Local Denver criminal defense attorney Walker Pritchard says a Colorado citizen can make an arrest if he witnesses a crime, but "a citizen's arrest is fraught with possible criminal penalties." Pritchard notes that "arrest decisions at the scene are in the hands of the same police that are trying to arrest."

Even though the law allows a citizen to intervene and prevent a serving police officer from killing a defenseless person, that citizen would surely be arrested for doing so, or worse, potentially killed in the process, just like Mr. Floyd.

Michael Song, a former federal and local state prosecutor, says that if he were the prosecutor of a citizen who intervened "he would dismiss the case against those arrested for interfering since the actions of citizens were necessary to save a life." Song believes that "these situations are not just about doing the right thing, but also about building the trust that has been eroded between the community and law enforcement officers." He notes that these crimes are only committed by a few biased officers, but that "the George Floyd issue is deeper than the 'bad cops' and citizens who can arrest police officers; the problem is systemic … Our leaders need to be retained

responsible for the lack of essential fundamental training for law enforcement. "

What about all the cops who kept listening to Floyd's last words he couldn't breathe? Not only did they see one of their own kill a man on the street, but they prevented local citizens from helping to save him. Were your actions similar to following an illegal order? Having served as an officer in the United States Marine Corps, I well remember the strict teaching we received about the difference between following legal and illegal orders. International Military Justice lawyer Albana Alla, a former prosecutor of the Army JAG, explains that “disobeying a legal order in the army is a crime. It is also a crime to obey an illegal order.

The question is what makes an order illegal? It has to be a clear situation, and service members follow or reject orders at their own risk. However, the defense of "just following orders,quot; is well established as insufficient.

Officers who heard Floyd's gasps and saw the knee caught in his neck should not be able to rely on the argument that they were only following standard arrest warrants or procedures and that it was not they who killed Mr. Floyd. They should be guilty for not stopping his death at the hands of one of their own.

Essentially, they followed an illegal order and watched George Floyd's latest gasps for life and did nothing to save him.

I wonder what he would have done if he had been in that parking lot in Minneapolis. Having once carried a badge and a pistol, would I have risked my own life and freedom to stop the senseless death of a man I did not know? We are taught to obey and respect authority for good reason. It is what makes a civilized society work. Should the crowd that day have mutinied to save George Floyd instead of burning buildings days later? Is that what the United States has become? Everyone who has worn a badge should watch the video of Mr. Floyd's unnecessary death and join the reform against this murder by one of our own.

I remember what Edmund Burke said: "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing."

Charles Feldmann is a local Denver attorney who has served in state law enforcement and

federal level.