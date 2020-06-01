What $ 1,100 Gets You – Up News Info Detroit

Curious how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've put together the latest places to rent through the Zumper and Apartment Guide rental sites to get an idea of ​​what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $ 1,100 / month.

Take a look at the listings below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change).

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local events and trends in cities. The links included in this article can earn Hoodline a commission for clicks and transactions.

Priced at $ 1,025 / mo, this 1,030-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 9000 E. Jefferson Ave.

In the unit, you can provide a dishwasher and a dressing room. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, and secure entry. Good news for pet lovers – the rent is dog and cat friendly. The list specifies a $ 250 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately passable, is highly manageable, and has some nearby public transportation options.

Then take a look at this 1,000 square foot three bedroom, two bathroom unit located at 867 Ashland St. Priced at $ 1,050 / mo.

Good news for pet lovers – this rental is dog and cat friendly. Prepare for a $ 55 application fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bicycle infrastructure, and some nearby public transportation options.

Located at 4707 Third St., here is a 690-square-foot one-bedroom, and one-bathroom apartment that is listed for $ 1,075 / mo.

You can expect to find a dishwasher, wood floors, and a balcony in the apartment. When it comes to construction facilities, expect a secure entrance and assigned parking. The establishment admits dogs.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking, and has a few public transportation options nearby.

Priced at $ 1,075 / mo, this 875-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath apartment is located at 1941 Chene Court.

The amenities offered in the building include secure entry. You can also expect a dishwasher, a balcony, and a mix of wood floors and rugs in the unit. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, relatively bikeable, and has some transit options.

Here's a 495-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bath residence at 1538 Center St. that costs $ 1,099 / mo.

The building has garage parking. The residence also has in-unit laundry, walk-in closet, dishwasher, and a mix of hardwood floors and rugs. Good news for animal lovers – the rent is suitable for cats and dogs.

According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walking ability, has some bicycle infrastructure, and has excellent traffic.

