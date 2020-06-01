"We must continue to defend ourselves,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Despite 7:00 p.m. Dallas curfew and concern about more vandalism and violence, organizers of Dallas street protests say they will continue.

The massive gathering that started Friday night to protest the death of George Floyd and other unarmed black people who died in police custody will reoccur on Monday night, the Next Generation Action Network said.

The group led demonstrations and marches in solidarity with other protests across the country to draw attention to the issue.

But protesters in Dallas went haywire on Friday and Saturday nights, smashed businesses and threw stones at police. The police then used tear gas on the crowds to disperse them.

Some protesters were arrested when the first peaceful protests turned into events of concern for public safety.

Dominique Alexander, leader of the Next Generation Action Network, said Monday that anyone who initiates violent acts is not aligned with the cause of their group, but the police should not ban the protests.

"We will not answer questions about riots or looting. We have taken a clear position on this. We will not stop. We will leave here at 6:30. We must continue to stand firm. If we hesitate now, we will never get the change we need, "said Alexander.

Alexander pointed to another recent protest led by the salon's owner, Shelly Luther, who refused to close her salon when a state order ordered it to do so due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Greg Abbott said Luther's violation of state order should not have jail as punishment.

Alexander said that at least 100 peaceful protesters have been jailed and wants them to be released.