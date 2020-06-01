Instagram

Having adopted his oldest daughter, Willa, from Uganda, the singer of & # 39; Marry Me & # 39; explains why he is choosing to speak after the murder of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Country singer Thomas Rhett he has broken his silence on the racial divide of the United States, insisting that it is time for him to speak like the father of a black child.

The "Marry Me" star and his wife Lauren Akins adopted their oldest daughter, Willa, from Uganda in 2016, and protests across the country following the murder of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis has prompted the singer to stand up and fight for justice for all.

"As the father of a black daughter and also of two white daughters, I have struggled with what to say today," he wrote on social media. "We have directly navigated forms of racism, and while there is overwhelming support and love for our family, sometimes it is just the opposite. Because of that fear, it may be much easier to choose silence, but today I choose to speak."

"I have no idea what it feels like to be profiled by the authorities, negatively treated or threatened my life because of the color of my skin. When I witnessed the horrible murder of George (Floyd) and thought about the mistreatment of other black men and women In America, I am heartbroken and angry. I freak out when I think of my daughters and what kind of world they will grow up in and how my JOB as a parent is to show them how to lead with love in the face of hatred. Knowing their value and worth not just as women but as human beings. "

He continued, "I have witnessed how my black gang and crew members on the road sometimes struggle to feel safe because of the color of their skin. This is unacceptable. I do not believe in hatred. I believe in love. What happened to George it was pure hatred. We are all created by the same God. I pray for a change in the heart of those hearts that have been overcome by hate and hardened. I pray for a deeper understanding of myself and awareness of experience of mistreatment than those of a different skin color. I pray for the families of those who have lost their lives to violence or suffered trauma from racial oppression and injustice. "

Floyd was killed during a police arrest on Monday, May 25. He was caught on camera saying he couldn't breathe as a police officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes. He lost consciousness at the scene and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Derek Chauvin, the white police officer who knelt on Floyd's neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

"What can we do?" Rhett adds. "I ask myself this question every day. Each of us must be part of the solution and we must continue to educate ourselves, continue to support both financially and with service those organizations that do a good job in our communities to overcome injustice and hatred in our country. And if you're like me, keep on praying. "

<br />

"So if there is any question about where I am standing, let me be clear: I am with you, I am with George and his family and all those who have faced racism. I am with my wife and my daughters. We will fight this fight for the rest. of our lives. Rest in peace, George. We are not going to let this go. "