[WATCH] George Floyd's brother condemns violent protests – Up News Info

George Floyd's younger brother Terrence Floyd speaks out against the violent protests that have erupted across the country, saying the "destructive unity" must end.

An emotional Terrence Floyd spoke to Good morning americaRobin Roberts on Monday, where he described his brother as "a gentle giant." He said his brother "was about peace" and a "motivator" who "always saw the brighter and clearer side." Floyd said the violence that has erupted in the wake of his brother's death is "dwarfing" his memory and called for the "destructive unity" to end.

Terrence Floyd traveled from his home in Brooklyn, New York, to Minneapolis to visit the site where his brother was killed. Holding back tears, she told Roberts that she traveled to Minnesota because she wanted to "feel her brother's spirit" and "want to connect" with him again.

Floyd said his brother "would like us to seek justice" but to channel anger "in another way."

"It's okay to get angry, but channel your anger to do something positive or make a change in another way because we've already walked this path," he said. "Anger, damaging his hometown is not the way he would want."

Protests erupted across the country after video emerged of George Floyd's Memorial Day murder by Minneapolis police.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder and third-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.