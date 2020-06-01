WarnerMedia Names Richard Tom CTO as Jeremy Legg Shifts to New AT&T Role – Up News Info

WarnerMedia named Richard Tom as its chief technology officer, reuniting former Hulu CTO and Vessel co-founder with former colleague Jason Kilar, who is now CEO of WarnerMedia.

Jeremy Legg, who oversaw last week's launch of the HBO Max streaming service, in addition to several other major initiatives like CTO, received a new role at AT&T, parent of WarnerMedia. He will direct the technological services in the communications division of the company such as its EVP and CTO.

Tom will lead WarnerMedia's technology and operations, overseeing the platform's technology strategy, development and operations, as well as shared services at WarnerMedia. That portfolio includes the company's data strategy, content delivery systems, master control operations, transmission engineering, and technology platform for HBO Max. Tech employees at Xandr, the advertising unit incorporated into WarnerMedia earlier this year, will now also report to Tom.

"Richard is a rare bird in the sense that he brings deep technical skills, a customer-centric approach, a clear and bold vision, and a magnetism that draws other world-class builders," said Kilar. "The future of WarnerMedia will depend on both technology and storytelling and on Rich informing me, as our technical leader clearly indicates this."

Tom said that after participating in the "first entries of the online video," he would enjoy the opportunity to "redefine the future again with Jason and the WarnerMedia team."

Before joining WarnerMedia, Tom served as an advisor and consultant to various technology companies and company-backed startups. Along with his stint on Hulu, he also co-founded Vessel, a short-lived YouTube rival who was acquired and closed by Verizon in 2016.

Kilar hailed Legg's "positive and material impact on WarnerMedia," citing the HBO Max release as the most recent example. "I know I speak for all of us when I say how happy I am that Jeremy doesn't go far," he said. "I wish Jeremy the best of luck in what is sure to be a period of wonderfully positive impact at AT&T."