Volunteers bring brooms and dustpans to help clean up Long Beach businesses hit by looters – Up News Info Los Angeles

PLAYA LARGA (CBSLA) – A group of volunteers with brooms and dustpan in hand helped with the cleanup efforts in Long Beach after a night of looting.

"It is good to come this morning and see people helping me," said business owner Sam Kasfy.

Kasfy has owned Jean Machine in Long Beach for 18 years. On Sunday, hundreds of looters stole armfuls of merchandise and then trashed their store.

"They started breaking this window here and then they started breaking the boards," Kasfy said. "Oo, I came and told them:‘ This is not right. "

Volunteer Robynn Mays and others came out with brooms and dustpans Monday morning to help.

"I grew up in this community, I have known this gentleman since he was in the ninth grade," Mays said.

On Sunday Mays said she marched alongside peaceful protesters who tried to stop the looters. She said destruction should not distract from the need for justice and reform.

"We are sick and tired of being trampled on, trampled on by the system," Mays said. "We are sick and tired of dying."

City officials said they will go after people who robbed, trashed, and set fire. Huge flames destroyed the Men's Outlet Outlet on Sunday, and a security camera captured a fireball that was thrown into another store.

"For all those who are looting and causing destruction in our city, they are not welcome in our community," said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia.

The National Guard was patrolling the city on Monday, but neighbors questioned whether more could have been done sooner.

"All night I saw a burning building two blocks from my home," said Cheryl Anderson Butler, a Long Beach resident. "You feel helpless."

Kasfy said he is determined to rebuild his store.