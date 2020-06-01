Virus-proof sports facilities present a great challenge – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The camaraderie with jersey. The scent of sizzling sausages. The buzz before a great game.

The distinctive atmosphere of live sports, that airborne sensation, will return in time as pandemic restrictions are eased. But will that air be safe in a closed arena with the assistance of other fans?

Billions of dollars spent on state-of-the-art sports facilities over the past quarter century have made high-efficiency air filtration systems more common, thanks in part to the pursuit of green and healthy building certifications. Updates are also likely to increase in the post-coronavirus era.

The problem is that even the cleanest air can't stop this particular virus from spreading; If someone coughs or sneezes, those drops are in the air. That means that outdoor stadiums also have a high potential for contaminants.

"Most of the real risk will be short-distance transmission, people sitting in two, three, or four seats on each other," said Ryan Demmer, an epidemiologist at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health. "It is not really about the virus spreading, entering the ventilation system and then being expelled to the entire stadium because this virus does not seem to be transmitted in that way." It doesn't spray as well. "

The past three hours near thousands of people are part of the fan experience. That's also why major sports leagues have been discussing plans to reopen in empty spots, for now. High-contact areas with the potential to spread the virus, called fomite transmission, are abundant in the ballgame, of course. Door handles. Stair railings. Sanitary. Dealers.

Handwashing has now become a social norm, but sanitizing arsenals must also be accelerated.

"I really can't easily find a good hand sanitizer in stores. So think about trying to scale that up, so everyone who walks into USBank Stadium gets a little bottle of Purel. Things like that can be moderately useful." Demmer said.

There is much work to be done. Vigilant disinfection of frequent contact surfaces will be essential. Increased rapid testing capacity during pre-entry detection could be common for fans. It may be mandatory to minimize bottlenecks in the lobby and entrance, and to maintain space between non-family attendees. Requirements to wear masks? Maybe.

Most experts, including those at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, believe that the primary mode of transmission for COVID-19 is close person-to-person contact through breathing, coughing, or sneezing, but there is no consensus on some of the details.

"There is still widespread disagreement among experts about which mode of transmission dominates influenza. So the probability that we will discover this soon for this virus is low," said Joe Allen, director of the Healthy Buildings Program and assistant professor at the School. of Harvard Public Health. "We may never solve it, but I also think it is irrelevant because it is a pandemic and we should protect ourselves from all of them."

Including, of course, air.

The American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning Engineers designed the Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value (MERV) scale to measure the effectiveness of a filtration system (1-16) to capture microscopic particles in the air that can make you sick. to the people. Not just viruses, but dust, pollen, mold, and bacteria. Most experts recommend a MERV score of 13 or higher, the minimum standard for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification.

An emerging technology in this area is called bipolar ionization. Connecticut-based AtmosAir has a bipolar ionization air treatment system in approximately 40 sports facilities. Staples Center in Los Angeles was one of the first major sports clients. TD Garden in Boston and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville are among the others who have signed up.

The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority last year approved a slightly over $ 1 million, 10-year contract with AtmosAir to install its system at USBank Stadium, home of the Vikings and the first NFL indoor stadium to use it. . The building, which measures 1.8 million square feet, has 53 air handling units with AtmosAir tubes installed, including 30 in the seat bowl.

Ions act like fresh air, reducing the amount of outside air needed for the cleaning process. The protein spikes in the coronavirus particles make them easier to catch and kill, said Philip Tierno, a professor of microbiology and pathology at the New York University School of Medicine.

AtmosAir founder and CEO Steve Levine said: "We are never going to create a mountain top, but we are going to put ions into ambient air three to four times and then let those ions attack different pollutants in the air." . Ions stick to particles and spores and make them bigger and heavier, making them much easier to filter out of the air. "

The next time fans go through the turnstiles, in a few weeks or a few months, in most cases they will likely find an unprecedented level of cleanliness.

"There will be some visible controls, additional cleaning and disinfection, but some of them will be invisible, like what is happening in the air handling system," said Allen, the Harvard professor. "Consumers will decide when they feel comfortable going back, and that will depend on what strategies are implemented in these places and stadiums and arenas and, most importantly, how well these organizations communicate that to the paying public."

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)