Virgin Abloh Shares Long Letter of Apology After BLM Donation Criticism

Louis Vuitton men's artistic director faces a backlash after suggesting that he donate $ 50 & # 39; for street children who need bail [sic] funds for George Floyd & # 39; s protests.

Designer Virgin abloh He apologizes for his previous comments about the people he looted during the protests following a backlash. Louis Vuitton men's artistic director also clarified his $ 50 donation to the bailout fund for protesters.

Over the weekend, Virgin shared a screenshot on Instagram Story that suggested she donated $ 50 "for street children who need bail [sic] funds for George Floyd's protests." Providing details, he wrote in another post, "More light before a narrative around false assumptions ~ about the donation forms. Donation # 50 as described in a recent screenshot was apart from the timing of funding. matching friends I saw on my timeline. "

"I stated that in the post itself. The concept of 'matching funds' with a friend was intended to inspire others to do the same," he added. "I am in support of a group of friends in Miami and that was an act of solidarity with the BLM @fempowermia movement."

Virgin Abloh explained her $ 50 donations.

Also, he wrote in a comment now removed under a post about Sean Wotherspoon's Round Two Vintage store that was looted. "You see the passion, the blood, the sweat and the tears that Sean brings to our culture. This disgusts me," Abloh wrote.

"For the kids who ransacked their store and RSVP DTLA, and all of our stores in our scene know it, that product that is staring at you in your house / apartment is now tainted and is a reminder of a person I hope you are not. We are part of a culture together. Is this what you want? When you pass him in the future, have the dignity not to look him in the eye, bow your head in shame … "he continued.

It wasn't long before he was criticized for his comments, prompting him to issue a long letter of apology. "I apologize that my comments yesterday appeared as if my main concerns were more than full solidarity with movements against police violence, racism and inequality," he wrote in the seven-page statement. "I want to upgrade all systems that do not meet our current needs. It has been my personal MO across the board."

"Yesterday I talked about how my stores and friends' stores were looted," he continued. "I apologize because my concern for those stores seemed to outweigh my concern for our right to protest injustice and express our anger and rage at this time."

Responding to criticism of his donations, designer Off-White said: "I also joined a chain of social media friends who matched the $ 50 donations. I apologize that some thought this was my only donation to these important causes. "

He also expressed: "I will continue donating more and I will continue to use my voice to urge colleagues to do the same," he continued. "I was close to advertising the total dollar amounts because I didn't want to sound like I was glorifying just higher amounts or that I wanted to be applauded for that. If you know me, you know that's not me."

Through his statement, Abloh shared that he had prepared some upcoming projects that include "articles to be released shortly where all proceeds support bail funds for protesters [sic]. A platform titled & # 39; Community Service & # 39 ; released earlier this year that supports [sic] emerging black artists and designers with financial support and mentoring. " In concluding his letter, Abloh said, "I lead with love and move with respect to everyone I meet."