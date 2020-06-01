Violence breaks out in downtown Boston after a peaceful rally at the State House

Incidents of violence in downtown Boston followed the end of a peaceful protest that drew thousands to the Massachusetts State House.

Early Sunday, protesters gathered to demand justice for the death of George Floyd, the black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

Clashes with the police, vandalism, and looting began Sunday night when many left the State House rally.

Warning: Numerous photos and videos below show violence.

We say again, the time to protest is over. The peaceful protest ended hours ago. The people who now congregate and commit crimes in Boston must vacate the area and leave our city. – Boston Police Department (@bostonpolice) June 1, 2020

A man is arrested in downtown Boston. —Jessica Rinaldi / Globe Staff

This video shows an explosive device dumped alongside several people, including Boston officials, on Tremont Street in Boston after Sunday night's protests. #BostonProtests #BREAK https://t.co/WdsYH7bYBO pic.twitter.com/wxs8USwJ2m – WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) June 1, 2020

Police immobilize a protester in downtown Boston. —Jessica Rinaldi / Globe Staff

A person poses for a photo in front of a burning Boston Police car on Tremont Street. —Matthew J Lee / Globe Staff

Police officers stand in front of a business with a demolished window. —AP Photo / Steven Senne

A man reacts after being hit with pepper spray by the police. —Jessica Rinaldi / Globe Staff

People throw objects at a police car passing the State House in Boston on Sunday night. —AP Photo / Steven Senne

State police with riot gear marching to Boston now.#wcvb pic.twitter.com/sB8MsDYLt7 – Shaun Chaiyabhat (@ShaunWCVB) June 1, 2020

A police car is on fire just outside the Beantoen Pub pic.twitter.com/JjEOHQZopB – Danny McDonald (@Danny__McDonald) June 1, 2020

.@ JesseCosta3 reports that a Boston police vehicle was set on fire at Tremont St. pic.twitter.com/qsB8pwyBCy – WBUR (@WBUR) June 1, 2020

Some looting happened at Walgreens in Winter and Essex @ 7News pic.twitter.com/9PdeECfLKc – Justin Bourke (@ JBourkeOn7) June 1, 2020

People keep tearing up businesses downtown. pic.twitter.com/mjFV74KQiw – Danny McDonald (@Danny__McDonald) June 1, 2020

The looting began at Downtown Crossing after #GeorgeFloyd protest. pic.twitter.com/twlz1tz5Je – Eli Rosenberg NBC10 Boston (@EliNBCBoston) June 1, 2020

A crowd surrounded and launched projectiles at @MBTATransitPD Cruises earlier tonight at the corner of Beacon & Charles. Peaceful protests for the death of #GeorgeFloyd run-down in a mob scene. Officers maintained their composure and showed restraint. No injuries. #wcvb #Boston pic.twitter.com/eHeMidQPIR – Todd Kazakiewich (@ToddKazakiewich) June 1, 2020