Violence breaks out in downtown Boston after a peaceful rally at the State House

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
14

Incidents of violence in downtown Boston followed the end of a peaceful protest that drew thousands to the Massachusetts State House.

Early Sunday, protesters gathered to demand justice for the death of George Floyd, the black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

Clashes with the police, vandalism, and looting began Sunday night when many left the State House rally.

Warning: Numerous photos and videos below show violence.

A man is arrested in downtown Boston. —Jessica Rinaldi / Globe Staff
Police immobilize a protester in downtown Boston. —Jessica Rinaldi / Globe Staff
A person poses for a photo in front of a burning Boston Police car on Tremont Street. —Matthew J Lee / Globe Staff
Police officers stand in front of a business with a demolished window. —AP Photo / Steven Senne
A man reacts after being hit with pepper spray by the police. —Jessica Rinaldi / Globe Staff
People throw objects at a police car passing the State House in Boston on Sunday night. —AP Photo / Steven Senne

