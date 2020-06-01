ViacomCBS brands will darken in tribute to George Floyd – Up News Info

UPDATED 1:30 PM: ViacomCBS has released a powerful 8-minute, 46-second video tribute to George Floyd, marking the time when Floyd was pinned with a police officer's knee to his neck, resulting in his death. You can look up.

In an internal note, ViacomCBS President of Entertainment and Youth Brands Chris McCarthy announced Sunday that all entertainment and youth brands and platforms will go dark for 8 minutes and 46 seconds at 5 p.m. Monday, which marks the moment George Floyd was assassinated. Time will not only serve as a tribute to Floyd, but as a tribute to all those who have been victims of racism, including Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and many others.

ViacomCBS also went dark in 2018 for 17 minutes in solidarity with the National School Walkout to honor the 17 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, they killed.

In addition to the killings, McCarthy addresses everyday inequality in the community and how the pandemic disproportionately impacts communities of color. He then spoke about what ViacomCBS is doing as a call to action to help support communities, including Black tuesday where they will not hold any meetings or conduct business to show solidarity with their black colleagues.

Read the full memo below.

Equipment,

The past few weeks have brought to the surface long-standing racism, videos of indescribable behavior, and the harsh reality of inequality that many in our community face on a regular and daily basis. In Minneapolis, the horrible murder of George Floyd, in Georgia, the senseless murder of Ahmaud Arberyand in Kentucky, the deplorable shooting of Breonna Taylor, to name just a few recent examples.

This is in addition to a pandemic that has emphasized the tragic inequalities that disproportionately affect communities of color, especially African-American and Latino communities, in addition to unjust attacks on Asian-Americans.

While I am not a person of color and can never fully understand this experience, I am offended by systemic racism and want to join our communities of color in pain and grief. We all must do our part: discrimination against one of us is discrimination against all of us.

Therefore, as Chairman of our Group, I commit to do the following:

Use our platforms to shed light on the realities of racial injustice and claim equality.

This morning, we made the following statements on our brands and platforms.

Black Lives Matter

We support the #BlackLivesMatter movement and call for an end to systemic racism. These racist and brutal attacks must end. We call for justice.

Amplify the voices of the communities we serve and call for action for change.

Morning, for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, we are going to darken our brands and platforms to mark the moment when George Floyd was brutally murdered as a tribute to Mr. Floyd and other victims of racism. We will provide a call to action to encourage our public to get involved and help be part of the solution with our partner. Change color.

Promote a culture that deeply values ​​and respects diversity and inclusion.

Tuesday we join Black tuesday, to focus our attention outside of work and towards our community. We will not hold any meetings or conduct business, but will stand in solidarity with our African American colleagues and loved ones across the country.

This is just the beginning and I recognize that we do not have all the answers. Over the next few weeks, you will be invited to join us in discussing ways we can use our brands and platforms to inspire and enact change.

Thank you,

Chris