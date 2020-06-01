Venice Days Names Gaia Furrer as Artistic Director – Up News Info

Venice Days (Giornate degli Autori), the independent training run in conjunction with the Venice Film Festival, has named Italian programmer Gaia Furrer as artistic director.

With immediate effect, the decision was made by the event's board of directors. This year's edition will take place from September 2 to 12, during the Venice Film Festival.

Furrer has served as a programmer for Venice Days since its inception, and most recently as chief programming officer. She will work closely with Renata Santoro (new director of programming), Mazzino Montinari, Cédric Succivalli and Andrei Tănăsescu.

Furrer said: "It is an honor and a challenge given the exceptional circumstances. At the same time, however, Giornate 2020 is also a golden opportunity to rethink the role of film festivals and how they reach their audience. I am excited to take on this new role and what it represents, and I am grateful for the confidence shown in the team with which I have spent the formative years of my career. "

Launched by the associations of Italian filmmakers in 2004, Venice Days has released films by Julie Delpy, Kim Ki-duk, Larry Clark, Alex de la Iglesia and Hiam Abbass.

Last year's lineup included new movies from Rithy Panh, Jayro Bustamante, Dominik Moll, and Jan Komasa, whose Corpus Christi went on to be nominated for an Oscar.

"It is great news and a wonderful sign," added Venice Days CEO Giorgio Gosetti, "when a woman who is an internationally known programmer, dedicated to her trade, takes the helm of such a prestigious storefront, a sidebar. Independent of the Venice Film Festival since 2004, created by the Italian filmmakers associations, ANAC and 100autori, it is an important milestone not only for the Giornate degli Autori team, which has kept pace with the times, but also for festivals of film in general, as they fully embrace gender equality and welcome a new generation of cultural professionals. "

Section awards include the Venice Days Award, People's Choice Award and Label Europa Cinemas.