Vanessa Morgan and Ashleigh Murray respond to the diva's comment

"I'm not quiet anymore."
Riverdale Actress Vanessa Morgan responded to a Tweet saying her co-star Ashleigh Murray was dropped from the show for being a "diva."
The tweet, which has now been removed, alleged that Ashleigh and the Pussycats gang were canceled. Riverdale Because Murray, "is a well-known diva and didn't want to share the screen with other talented women."
Vanessa responded quickly and called the user for her claims about Ashleigh and for perpetuating the idea that black women are "divas,quot; for defending themselves:
"Maybe the show should write for her as the white characters," added Vanessa.
Vanessa made a further statement expressing her frustrations about the way blacks are portrayed in the media, and how black characters are often reduced to secondary characters to white characters.
Vanessa Riverdale The character, Toni Topaz, has had noticeably less screen time than other characters. Despite being promoted to a regular series, viewers still know very little about Toni's backstory, or much about her life outside of her relationship with girlfriend Cheryl.
Ashleigh, whose character Josie now stars Riverdale & # 39; s cleave Katy KeeneVanessa's statement retweeted. Ashleigh also responded to the user who called her a diva and said that if it were up to her, the Pussycats would have their own show.
Both Vanessa and Ashleigh have been active in sharing Black Lives Matter resources, condemning racism and urging people not to limit their activism to the Internet.
"I say this with love: posts and tweets are appreciated, but they are not completely supportive," Ashleigh said. "We exist in real life together. If you post, but don't text or call your black friends / coworkers / family members, you really make an ally, you're only doing a fraction of the work."
Daily
