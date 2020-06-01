Vanessa Bryant posts a picture of Kobe wearing the "I can't breathe,quot; shirt and responds to Troll!

Vanessa Bryant made sure to join the voices demanding the same treatment after the tragic death of George Floyd, and urged all her followers to "spread love,quot; and "drive out hate."

That said, she posted a photo of her late husband, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, wearing a shirt that said "I can't breathe,quot; years ago!

As you probably know, this has become the date for protests and hashtags on social media, as the latest victim of police brutality complained of being unable to breathe while an officer kept his knee around his neck for more than nine minutes. before passing away. .

However, the shirt Kobe wore in 2014 was actually to pay homage to Eric Garner!

Vanessa's post was intended to do the same for George Floyd, but at the same time, it demonstrated the sad reality of the racism-fueled tragedies that reoccurred for years with little or no change.

Along with the photo, she wrote: ‘My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again. #ICANTBREATHE. Life is so fragile. Life is so unpredictable. Life is too short. Let's share and accept all the beautiful qualities and similarities that we all share as people. Expel hatred. Teach respect and love to everyone at home and at school. Spread love. Fight for change, register to VOTE. Don't use innocent lives lost as an excuse to loot. BE AN EXAMPLE OF THE CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE. #BLACKLIVESMATTER ".

As you can imagine, her millions of followers applauded Vanessa, but there was someone who had a problem with her post and she quickly responded to that user.

"They respect everything they say and do, but all lives matter," they argued.

Ad

In response, Vanessa wrote: ‘All lives are important. Respectfully, I must say that when someone says #alllivesmatter when someone says #blacklivesmatter it is like that, all houses matter when 1 private house in the neighborhood is affected and burns down. Wouldn't we run and help our neighbor neighbor? See the difference? All love. & # 39;



CelebrityInsider.org – Post views:

0 0