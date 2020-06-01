Users discover a wallpaper that can lock some Android phones

A bug on Android means that setting a certain image as your phone's wallpaper could be enough to lock it. The subject gained widespread attention over the weekend after leaking ice universe He tweeted the image causing the problem, and the error has been verified by 9to5Google and Android Authority. Ice Universe says the bug affects Samsung phones in particular, but has also been replicated on Google Pixel phones, among others.

On affected phones, setting the photo as wallpaper causes the phone screen to immediately turn on and off, rendering it unusable. Restarting a phone will not fix the problem. 9to5Google reports that you can restart your phone in safe mode and delete the image file as a possible solution, but Android Authority He says he finally had to factory reset his device to get things back to normal. Suffice it to say, You should definitely not try to replicate this problem on any of your important devices.

The error does not seem to be universal; Android Authority He says he initially tried to verify the error on a Huawei Mate 20 Pro, but found that the phone doesn't appear to be affected.

According to a Twitter thread published by 9to5Google Contributor Dylan Roussel, the problem may be caused when certain phones do not support the color space used by the image. According to Roussel, the image uses the RGB color space, while many Android phones prefer SRGB.

Roussel notes that when he tested the problem on a Pixel 4 XL with the Android 11 developer preview, however, the software appears to include code to replace non-SRGB-compatible color spaces. As a result, the wallpaper did not crash the Pixel 4 XL. This suggests that a fairly simple solution might be available for any phone that suffers from this problem. XDA Developers reports that a developer has already submitted a patch to AOSP to resolve the issue.

It is not unusual for seemingly innocuous content to lock phones. Earlier this year, a bug was found in iOS 13 causing iPhones to crash displaying certain characters from the Sindhi language. A few years ago, there was even a five-second video that could cause iPhones to crash. Until a solution is widely available, you should probably be careful about the images you use as wallpapers on Android.