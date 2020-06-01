Updates and live video of George Floyd's protest

Police fight to control illegality as mayors extend curfews and the National Guard is deployed.
The fires burned outside the White House, the streets of New York City were affected by the chaos, and the stores in Santa Monica, California were looted after another day of peaceful protests that made it illegal in major cities. from United States.
It was the sixth day of riots since George Floyd's death last week in Minneapolis. The National Guard was deployed to help overwhelmed police departments, and dozens of mayors extended curfews. Police adjusted their tactics after widespread looting and rioting over the weekend.
As the smoke cleared Monday morning, this is where things stand.
In Minneapolis, the epicenter of the protests, some 200 protesters were arrested after trying to march along an interstate highway after the curfew began at 8 p.m. The arrests culminated a relatively quiet night compared to the chaos of the past few days.
In California, All state buildings "with downtown offices,quot; were ordered closed on Monday. There were widespread reports of looting in Santa Monica and Long Beach. A police officer sustained a gunshot wound while on duty in Venice. No arrests have been made in the case, police said. A A Los Angeles news helicopter recorded an S.U.V.police leading a group of protesters, hitting and hitting two people on the ground.
In Birmingham, Ala. protesters started tearing down a confederate monument that the city had covered with a tarp amid a lawsuit between the state attorney general and the city.
In Boston, a S.U.V.police It was burned down near the State House. When reports of more illegality came overnight, Mayor Marty Walsh said he was angry "at the people who came to our city and chose to participate in acts of destruction and violence." He added: "If we want to achieve change and if we want to lead change, our efforts must be rooted in peace and respect for our community."
In Philadelphia, police officers with riot gear and an armored vehicle used pepper spray to repel rioters and looters. A wall of officers blocked an entrance ramp to Interstate 676 in the city where public transportation was discontinued From 6pm. as part of a curfew.
In NY, protesters marched across the Brooklyn and Williamsburg bridges. The Manhattan Bridge was briefly closed to car traffic. Sporadic looting was reported throughout Lower Manhattan. The night before in Union Square, the mayor's daughter, Chiara de Blasio, 25, was among the arrested protesters, according to a police officer.
In Chicago, Police Superintendent David Brown, ragged looters on Sunday. Governor J.B. Pritzker said he had called the National Guard after a request from Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "I want to be clear and emphasize: The Guard is here to support our Police Department," said Lightfoot. "They will not actively participate in surveillance and patrolling."
In Portland, Oregon, Police clashed with protesters who smashed windows in federal court. Police deployed tear gas as protesters fired fireworks at officers.
In Louisville, Ky.A confrontation on a busy street was partially defused when a woman stepped forward and offered a hug to a riot police officer. They hugged for almost a minute. However, there were reports of clashes later in the evening.
The nearly two-story-high flames leaped from garbage cans and piles of debris from the street, sending pungent smoke into the air around Union Square in New York City. Stores in the trendy SoHo neighborhood were attacked for the second consecutive night. And throughout the city, police clashed with protesters in a city on the edge.
More than two months of social distancing and blockades amid the coronavirus pandemic ended for many with challenging protests. And in what has become a pattern across the country, peaceful protests gave way to destruction.
On Sunday night, thousands of protesters toured the city. One group crossed the Brooklyn Bridge and another briefly closed the Manhattan Bridge.
In Union Square, protesters threw bottles and other objects at police officers armed with batons, shoving crowds at Broadway and nearby side streets.
"You are creating a riot," an officer said over a megaphone as protesters screamed and sirens sounded nearby. "If he does not disperse, he will be subject to arrest."
And all night long, sirens screamed throughout the city, with multiple reports of looting in Lower Manhattan.
"Unemployment is gasoline, and then abuse of power is the party," said a protester after looters smashed the windows of a Duane Reade pharmacy in Lower Manhattan.
"In the right circumstances, ka-boom. People have nothing to lose, "he said." ‘If a boy can get away with murdering a boy, I'm pretty sure I can escape by stealing an iPhone,quot; is the attitude. "
Police fired tear gas and unleashed flash grenades near the White House on Sunday night to disperse protesters who had smashed the windows of prominent buildings, shot down cars and set fire, with smoke coming out near the Washington Monument.
The White House went dark, turning off almost all of its external lights, as protesters stirred outside.
A curfew, meant to last from 11 p.m. Until 6 a.m., it did little to discourage crowds from violently confronting riot police officers in Lafayette Square, a small park next to the White House. In addition to a car fire, there was another fire in the basement of St. John's Church, known as the "Church of the Presidents," where all the CEOs who returned to James Madison have adored.
The dark White House added to an image of a president under siege. On Friday, Secret Service agents It took President Trump to an underground bunker that had previously been used during the terrorist attacks.
Trump was largely heard on Twitter, but he rejected advice from his campaign advisers to provide a televised address nationwide and remained out of sight on Sunday. He accused the Democrats of not being tough enough on the violent protesters and blamed radical leftists for the turmoil that plagues the nation.
The president also said that his administration "would designate ANTIFA as a terrorist organization," using an abbreviation for "anti-fascist." But antifa is a movement of activists who wear black and call themselves anarchists, not an organization with a clear structure that can be penalized by law. Additionally, US law applies terrorist designations to foreign entities, not national groups.
Jack Healy in Denver
The bearded young man was standing in the middle of a sea of protesters on Colfax Avenue, a long sandy strip of shopping in downtown Denver, when police opened fire. A less lethal round designed for crowd control hit the side of his face and fell to the ground.
They took him to the parking lot of a liquor store, where he lay wincing. As other protesters wrapped gauze around his head, blood pooled on the asphalt.
Protesters were unable to take him back through the front lines, where protesters were launching fireworks and the police were firing tear gas, and he was unable to walk. A dozen people crowded around him, asking for help, shouting suggestions, talking among themselves.
"We have to get him out of here!"
"They are not going to let us bring an ambulance here."
After 15 minutes, an ambulance stopped and loaded the man inside. Police officers stood by its doors, yelling for protesters to move away as they backed away into the night.
Jack Nicas in Oakland, California.
Near the center, a few hundred protesters marched peacefully through the streets, singing and carrying signs.
Behind the diverse crowd, Donavon Butler, 33, drove a minivan with his wife and four children inside. Her 5-year-old son, Chase, hung out the back window with his right fist raised and his left hand holding a cardboard sign that said, “Mom! I can't breathe. Don't shoot. "
“The world we live in is not the same. People look at us differently, ”said Mr. Butler who had told his son.
Mike Baker in Seattle
For an hour, hundreds of protesters marching through the streets of Seattle had been trapped at an intersection in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, unable to pass a line of police officers telling them to comply with the curfew that already had three hours. .
The day before, the protests had turned into chaos, with dozens of downtown store windows smashed and many looted. But on Sunday, protesters moved through the streets with little trouble, sometimes kneeling before police blockades to show that the singing crowds were not there to participate in the conflict.
At 8:10 p.m., officers and a protest leader made an announcement: Things had gone so peacefully that police were willing to let them return to the epicenter of Saturday's chaos. The protesters cheered and marched forward.
"See how much easier this is," one person yelled to officers.
Rashyla Levitt addressed the crowd through a megaphone, telling them that the group had made history. "We march for justice. We march for peace, ”he said. "We march for each other. We march through our streets.
Others were not ready to end the night. They approached a line of officers in riot gear, yelling and cursing. Some protesters, including Elijah Alter, 24, rushed to intervene, pulling them away from the line of officers.
"Because of our solidarity, we made them change their minds," he said. "Don't screw it up with a violent ending."
Richard Fausset in Atlanta
The protesters stopped, hundreds of them, in black and white, and sat down. A self-proclaimed leader among them, an entrepreneur named John Wade, praised them for their nonviolence. But he warned them not to continue marching up the hill. Police were there fighting, he said, with "people who did not comply."
Organizers told everyone to turn off Centennial Olympic Park Drive and get away from the problem. A police officer told them not to walk forward.
Then the tear gas started.
People sang like they do at Atlanta ball games, with the song "Na Na Hey Hey (Kiss Him Goodbye)".
"We are ready, we are ready, we are ready, for all of you," they sang.
The officer charged with Floyd's death is transferred to a secure prison while awaiting trial.
Derek Chauvin, the fired police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, was transferred Sunday to the safest Minnesota prison, where he is expected to be processed in a 7-by-10-foot concrete cell and under constant surveillance.
Mr. Chauvin, a veteran City of Minneapolis Police officer, was seen on video pressing his knee against Mr. Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes during a Memorial Day arrest.
Mr. Floyd's death has sparked a week of protests over police brutality across the country. On Friday, Mr. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder, a crime that carries a penalty of up to 25 years in prison.
Mr. Chauvin is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing on June 8, according to the Hennepin County website.
Also Sunday, Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota said that the state's attorney general, Keith Ellison, would take the lead in the prosecution of Mr. Chauvin.
Amid the rush to blame the violence and vandalism that erupt in US cities. In the US, accusations that extremists or other outside agitators are behind the destruction continue to bounce online and on the airwaves.
Political leaders, including President Trump, have accused various groups, saying that a radical agenda is being transformed once peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
"We have reason to believe that bad actors continue to infiltrate legitimate protests for the murder of George Floyd, so one day we are going to extend the curfew," said Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. tweeted on Sunday after previously suggesting that white supremacists or out-of-state individuals were fueling the unrest.
In New York City, a senior police official said anarchists had planned to cause chaos in the city even before the protests began, using encrypted communications to raise bail money and recruit doctors.
Still, few of those who pointed fingers at extremists presented highly detailed evidence to support the allegations, and some officials acknowledged the lack of solid information.
Keith Ellison, Minnesota's attorney general and a former Minneapolis Democrat, told NBC's "Meet the Press,quot; that everything would have to be investigated.
"The truth is, nobody really knows," he said.
At 12:36 a.m., when it broke on Monday, Andy Horng was holding a samurai sword outside the supermarket on the corner of Lake & Parkand Store, writes Dionne Searcey in Minneapolis.
Across the street, smoke was coming out of a Mexican restaurant that had caught fire during Friday's protests. Sunday around 10:30 p.m. the basement of the building had somehow been revived.
After several 911 calls were found to be busy, he and several others rushed to attack the fire, manipulating the hoses of a nearby contractor's truck until the fire department arrived.
"I live next door," Horng said of the grocery store, which he and two other men were watching. "I have to protect him."
Elsewhere in the city, at 11:22 p.m. Three people stood behind their bikes near a monument to George Floyd at the site where he died last week. Their goal, they said, was to keep rioters away while protesters stirred and sometimes sang nearby.
A man with a protest sign under his arm approached. "Friend of Floyd's?" a self-proclaimed guard asked him. "Yes, yes," he said, and was allowed to pass. Then two women stepped forward. "Are there doctors here?" they asked. "At the snack table," said the guard as he allowed them to pass.
Not long before, near the site of Mr. Floyd's death, the smell of lilac bushes was replaced by cigarette smoke near makeshift monuments where protesters mingled. Red traffic lights blinked at every corner of an intersection.
A man grabbed a fire extinguisher and sprayed it while chasing people away from walking on the names of black victims of police misconduct that someone had written in huge chalk letters on the street. Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, and a dozen others.
Early at night, at 9:23 p.m. The protesters seemed tired at the site where Mr. Floyd died. Several wandered through the crowd with selfie sticks, filming themselves describing what they saw.
As a helicopter circled, a man looked up and yelled, "There is no justice, there is no peace!"
Dalfanzo Credit, 31, was smoking a cigarette. "It could have been me," he said.
8 minutes and 46 seconds. This is how George Floyd died in police custody.
The Times has reconstructed the death of George Floyd on May 25. Security images, witness videos and official documents show how a series of police actions turned fatal.
The reports were contributed by John Eligon, Richard Fausset, Tess Felder, Matt Furber, Russell Goldman, Jack Healy, Neil MacFarquhar, Jack Nicas, Elian Peltier, Marc Santora and Dionne Searcey.