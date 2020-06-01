Updates and live video of George Floyd's protest

The day before, the protests had turned into chaos, with dozens of downtown store windows smashed and many looted. But on Sunday, protesters moved through the streets with little trouble, sometimes kneeling before police blockades to show that the singing crowds were not there to participate in the conflict.

At 8:10 p.m., officers and a protest leader made an announcement: Things had gone so peacefully that police were willing to let them return to the epicenter of Saturday's chaos. The protesters cheered and marched forward.

"See how much easier this is," one person yelled to officers.

Rashyla Levitt addressed the crowd through a megaphone, telling them that the group had made history. "We march for justice. We march for peace, ”he said. "We march for each other. We march through our streets.

Others were not ready to end the night. They approached a line of officers in riot gear, yelling and cursing. Some protesters, including Elijah Alter, 24, rushed to intervene, pulling them away from the line of officers.

"Because of our solidarity, we made them change their minds," he said. "Don't screw it up with a violent ending."

Richard Fausset in Atlanta

The protesters stopped, hundreds of them, in black and white, and sat down. A self-proclaimed leader among them, an entrepreneur named John Wade, praised them for their nonviolence. But he warned them not to continue marching up the hill. Police were there fighting, he said, with "people who did not comply."

Organizers told everyone to turn off Centennial Olympic Park Drive and get away from the problem. A police officer told them not to walk forward.