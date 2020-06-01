United States Heads for New Week Shaken by Violence and Pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) – With cities wounded by days of violent unrest, the United States is on its way to a new week with dilapidated neighborhoods, locked urban streets, and shaken confidence about when leaders would find the answers to control the chaos amid excitement. relentless about police killings. of blacks

It all crashed into a nation already devastated by the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic that exceeded 100,000 and unemployment that rose to levels not seen since the Great Depression.

A tumultuous weekend and month culminated Sunday in which city and state officials deployed thousands of National Guard soldiers, enacted strict curfews, and shut down public transportation systems. Even with those efforts, many protests erupted into violence as protesters threw stones and Molotov cocktails at police in Philadelphia, set fire near the White House, and were hit with tear gas and pepper spray in Austin and several other cities. Seven Boston police officers were hospitalized.

In some cities, thieves made their way through stores and fled with everything they could carry, leaving store owners, many of them simply stepping up their businesses again after the coronavirus pandemic closings, to clean up their smashed storefronts. .

In others, the police tried to calm the tensions by kneeling in solidarity with the protesters, maintaining a strong security presence.

The protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who pleaded for air when an officer pressed a knee to his neck. Floyd's death in Minneapolis came after tensions had already erupted after two white men were arrested in May for the shooting death of black runner Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, and Louisville police shot and killed Breonna Taylor. at his home in March, which also attracted national citizens. attention in May.

“They continue to kill our people. I'm so sick and tired of it, "said 15-year-old Mahira Louis, who was at a protest in Boston with her mother on Sunday, singing,quot; George Floyd, say his name. "

Tensions increased Sunday outside the White House, the scene of three days of protests, where police fired tear gas and stun grenades at a crowd of more than 1,000 protesters singing across the street in Lafayette Park. The crowd ran, piling up traffic signs and plastic barriers to light a raging fire on a nearby street. Some removed a US flag from a building and threw it into the fire.

A building in the park with restrooms and a maintenance office caught fire. As protests persisted after the curfew, Washington police said they were responding to multiple arsons in the capital.

The entire district National Guard, approximately 1,700 soldiers, were called to help control the protests, according to two Defense Department officials who insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

As the protests grew, President Donald Trump retweeted conservative commentator Buck Sexton, who called for "overwhelming force,quot; against violent protesters.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the alleged Democratic presidential candidate, visited the site of the protests in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, and spoke to some of the protesters. He also wrote a Medium post expressing empathy for those desperate for the Floyd murder.

At least 4,400 people have been arrested during days of protests, according to a count compiled by The Associated Press. The arrests ranged from robbing and blocking highways to breaking the curfew.

In Salt Lake City, an activist leader condemned the destruction of property, but said that broken buildings should not be mourned at the same level as black men like Floyd.

"Perhaps this country receives the memo that we are fed up with the police murdering unarmed black men," said Lex Scott, founder of Black Lives Matter Utah. "Perhaps the next time a white police officer decides to pull the trigger, he will imagine the cities on fire."

However, thousands still marched peacefully in Phoenix, Albuquerque, and other cities, with some calling for an end to the fires, vandalism, and theft, saying they undermined calls for justice and reform.

In downtown Atlanta, authorities fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of protesters. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said two officers had been fired and three guard posts after the video showed police surrounding a car on Saturday and using stun guns against the man and woman inside.

In downtown Los Angeles, a police SUV sped up several protesters on a street and shot down two people. Near Santa Monica, not far from a peaceful demonstration, the groups stormed the stores, leaving with shoe boxes and folding chairs, among other items. A fire broke out in a restaurant across the street. About 30 miles (48 km) south, scores were teeming at nearby outlet stores in Long Beach. Some dragged loads of clothing from a Forever 21 store into trash bags, while some stopped outside to exchange for stolen items.

In Minneapolis, the officer who pressed his knee against Floyd's neck was charged with murder, but protesters are demanding that the other three officers at the scene be prosecuted. All four were fired.

"We are not done," said Darnella Wade, organizer of Black Lives Matter in neighboring St. Paul, where thousands gathered peacefully outside the state Capitol. "They sent us to the army, and we only asked for arrests."

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz brought in thousands of National Guard soldiers on Saturday to help quell the violence that had damaged or destroyed hundreds of buildings in Minneapolis during days of protests. That seemed to help minimize unrest on both Saturday and Sunday.

Disgust for generations of racism in a country founded by slavers, combined with a series of recent racially charged murders to stoke anger. Added to that was the anguish of months of blockades caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which has disproportionately harmed communities of color, not only in terms of infections, but also in job losses and economic stress.

The crowds of people gathered to demonstrate threatened to trigger new outbreaks, a fact overshadowed by the boiling tensions.

The scale of the coast-to-coast protests rivaled historical civil rights demonstrations and the times of the Vietnam War.

Curfews were imposed in major US cities. USA Some 5,000 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen were activated in 15 states and Washington, D.C.

In Indianapolis, two people were reported killed in outbreaks of violence downtown this weekend, adding to the deaths reported in Detroit and Minneapolis.

In Sunday tweets, Trump blamed anarchists and the media for fueling the violence. Attorney General William Barr pointed a finger at the "extreme left wing,quot; groups. Police chiefs and politicians accused outsiders of causing the problems.

At the Minneapolis intersection where Floyd was killed, people gathered with brooms and flowers, saying it was important to protect what they called a "sacred space."

Among those in Minneapolis was Michael Brown Sr., the father of Michael Brown, whose murder by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, sparked riots in 2014.

“I understand how this family feels. I understand how this community feels, ”he said.

Morrison reported from Minneapolis and Vertuno reported from Austin, Texas. Zeke Miller of Washington and Associated Press journalists in the United States contributed to this report.