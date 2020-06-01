Understanding epidemiological models | Up News Info Technica

One of the least expected aspects of 2020 has been the fact that epidemiological models have become both front-page news and political football. Public health officials have consulted with epidemiological modelers for decades as they have attempted to manage diseases ranging from HIV to seasonal flu. Before 2020, it was rare that the role of these models was recognized outside of this small circle of health policy makers.

Part of that tradition has not changed with the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. International agencies, individual countries, most states, and even some cities have worked with modelers to try to shape political responses to the COVID-19 threat. But some other aspects of the epidemiological modeling of life have clearly changed. The models, some of which produce striking estimates of deaths, have generated headlines in addition to political responses. And those political responses ended up being much more controversial than anyone would have expected before the pandemic.

With the severity of COVID-19, it is not surprising that there has been increased scrutiny of epidemiological models. Models have become another aspect of life shrouded in political controversy. And it's only fair that the public ask why different models, or even the same model a few days apart, can produce dramatically different estimates of future deaths.

What is much less fair is that the models and the scientists behind them have been attacked by people who do not understand why these different numbers are expected result of the modeling process. And it's utterly unfortunate that these attacks are often politically motivated, driven by a focus on whether the numbers are convenient from a partisan perspective.

So why have the models produced so many different numbers and why do the numbers seem to have changed so often? There is no simple answer to those questions. But that's only because there are so many fairly simple answers.

There are different models

The fact that we refer to "models,quot; (plural) should indicate that there is more than one software package in which we simply put some numbers. Instead, many researchers have developed models, motivated by the desire to solve different problems or because they felt that a different approach would produce more accurate numbers. Almost all of these (see box) are based on a simple premise: diseases spread when humans come into contact with each other, so the model must take into account a combination of these contacts and the properties of the disease.

The properties of the disease tend to be things like what percentage of contacts results in the transfer of an infection, how long a person remains infectious, the incubation period of the disease, etc. These considerations will vary from disease to disease. HIV, for example, is mainly transferred through activities such as intercourse and needle exchange, making it much more rarely spread than the flu, which can be transmitted when two people simply share the same space.

Other diseases, such as malaria and dengue fever, involve an intermediate host for the spread, so a model that focuses on direct person-to-person interactions will not suffice. A completely different approach to modeling, one that takes into account things like mosquito control, may be required for these diseases.

In any case, the models do not only have to be adjusted for the disease; they also have to manage our own behavior. And there are many options here. The Imperial College model that helped drive policy in the United States and the United Kingdom at the start of the pandemic is incredibly sophisticated, taking into account things like the average size of classrooms and offices to estimate potential transmission opportunities. Other models have used cell phone data to report contact estimates. Still others may take much simpler approaches to estimating human contact, swapping a bit of precision for the ability to perform multiple model runs quickly.

Naturally, different approaches will produce different numbers. It is not a question of whether the numbers are necessarily correct or incorrect; It is not even a question of whether they are useful or not. The key question is whether they are appropriate for a specific use.

Different things go into models

We mentioned earlier that models need to have the properties of the disease supplied. But unlike the flu, we simply don't have definitive numbers for a newly emerged pathogen like SARS-CoV-2. We know that people are infectious before the onset of symptoms, but how long in advance? How long do they remain infectious? How long after infection do you begin to experience symptoms?

For now, at least we have estimates for all of these numbers. In fact, we have more than one estimate for modelers to choose from. Should they take the numbers for something like a cruise ship, where the small, contained population can help provide a degree of precision to the estimates? Do they take numbers from a country like Korea, where contact tracking was done efficiently? That gives us a good idea of ​​what transmission looks like in a mobile population. But South Korea also managed to isolate the cases effectively, making it a poor model for many other countries. Finally, data from a country like Italy can provide some good overall estimates of disease progression, but those data will suffer limited overall evidence and a probable count of total deaths.

There are logical cases to use any of these numbers, and researchers may reasonably disagree about what the "best,quot; properties are to feed their models. But again, the different options will almost certainly produce somewhat different numbers.