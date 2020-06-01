Twitter Reacts To Dr. Umar Johnson's Live Stream Addressing Protests Nationwide

Pan Afrikan educator and activist Dr. Umar Johnson went online Sunday after he posted on his Instagram Live and addressed his followers about recent protests across the country.

For once, Twitter appreciated Umar's words as he called on whites for not taking their protests to their own neighborhoods instead of the bells, and told their fans that they should consider looting as part of the reparations for the black community.

"If you really care about black oppression, you don't come to the ghetto and march. You don't come to the ghetto and march! If you really care about black oppression, you will go among your own community, yours institutions: their own system and they will fight against their own Why would they leave? Why would they leave the seat of power? he asked.

Twitter praised Umar for his words.

You all agree. Watch the entire live stream here.