Twitter Reacts To Dr. Umar Johnson's Live Stream Addressing Protests Nationwide

Pan Afrikan educator and activist Dr. Umar Johnson went online Sunday after he posted on his Instagram Live and addressed his followers about recent protests across the country.

For once, Twitter appreciated Umar's words as he called on whites for not taking their protests to their own neighborhoods instead of the bells, and told their fans that they should consider looting as part of the reparations for the black community.

