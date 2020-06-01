TV show whistleblower Herbert Stempel dies at 93 – Up News Info

NEW YORK – Herbert Stempel, a fallen man and early television whistleblower whose confession of deliberately losing in a 1950s quiz contest helped fuel a national scandal and unite his name in history to winning contestant Charles Van Doren, died at 93.

Stempel's ex-wife Ethel Stempel told The Associated Press on Sunday that she died in a nursing home in New York on April 7. She did not cite any specific cause of death.

Stempel's long life was changed and defined by a television showdown in late 1956, when he and Van Doren seamlessly executed a fraudulent display of knowledge, knowledge gaps, and sportsmanship in "Twenty-One," part of a wave of programming. They offered great prizes for trivia experts. The confessions of Stempel and others that seriously contaminated the young medium, helped Congress to ban what had been technically legal (manipulative game programs) and the cancellation of "Twenty-One,quot; among others.

Interest was revived by the 1994 movie "Quiz Show," directed by Robert Redford and starring John Turturro as Stempel and Ralph Fiennes as Van Doren, who died last year.

The cancellation of "Twenty-One,quot; was triggered by the downgrade of the ratings and a producer's refusal to maintain a dirty deal.

Stempel, born in New York City and the son of Jewish immigrants, would boast a "retentive memory,quot; that had made him a star of contests since childhood and a natural for "Twenty-One." Hosted by Jack Barry, the show placed two contestants in isolation booths on opposite sides of the stage and challenged them in everything from modern sports to the history of the Civil War. Stempel, identified by Barry as a G.I. 29 years old. Bill, a Queens college student, had prevailed for six consecutive weeks and racked up $ 69,500. But the public was apparently bored and advertisers concerned. Producer Dan Enright's solution was to make Stempel lose to a more charismatic opponent, Van Doren, a descendant of a prominent academic family and himself a rising star at Columbia University. Stempel later said he agreed when Enright promised to ask him a question consultant for "Twenty-One,quot;, get his appearance on "The Steve Allen Show,quot; and allow him to compete in a future quiz show.

Stempel and Van Doren were an obvious contrast: the handsome blond Van Doren, and the relatively simple Stempel, a stocky, dark-haired man with glasses and a flat, nasal accent. They each did their part: looking down, blinking nervously, wiping their foreheads, and pretending to think aloud as they responded to challenges such as "Name the three heavyweight champions immediately preceding Joe Louis,quot; and "Name the second, third, fourth and fifth wives of Henry VIII and describes their destinies ".

Stempel retained an ironic sense of humor, replying "Everyone died,quot; when asked about the wives of Henry VIII. But an incorrect answer was personally painful: which film received the Oscar for best film in 1955? As Stempel would explain, he knew the winner was "Marty,quot;, the low-key drama starring Ernest Borgnine. He had seen it three times and related to his story of a lonely butcher in New York City. But he was told to guess "On the Waterfront," the 1954 Oscar winner, and a movie, ironically, about a boxer fighting.

With tens of millions watching, Stempel muttered "I don't remember,quot; three times, shook his head, and faintly guessed, "On the coast?" Following Van Doren's eventual victory, the contestants smiled and shook hands in center stage. Stempel, who still had nearly $ 50,000 in profit, thanked Barry and the show staff for their "kindness,quot; and "courtesy." Barry in turn praised Stempel's "courage,quot; and "fighting spirit,quot;.

Van Doren would continue to win for months, and was celebrated on the cover of Time magazine as "the antidote that restores television health for (Elvis the Pelvis) Presley." Stempel, meanwhile, found himself completely excluded. He would acknowledge that his decision to speak was not a matter of conscience, but of revenge. When he tried to contact Enright, he realized that the producer was no longer interested.

"He completely forgot that I ever existed," Stempel later told the Archive of American Television. "He had a picture of Charles Van Doren in his office when I walked in and all he could do was praise Charles Van Doren, tell me what a great contestant he is."

Stempel's public statements were initially dismissed, but as contestants on other shows made similar statements, authorities began to take action. A grand jury was convened in New York in 1958, and congressional hearings began the following year, with Stempel and Van Doren testifying and acknowledging their complicity. Van Doren, who did not comment further on the scandal until a 2009 trial in The New Yorker, was one of those who received suspended sentences for lying to the grand jury. Stempel would bear to be "treated like an outcast,quot; by his relatives and lose much of his prize in an investment scam.

For years, he lived quietly in Queens with his second wife, Ethel (his first wife, Toby, died in 1980), working as an office manager, public school teacher, and in the litigation support unit of the City Department of Transportation. from New York. He reappeared as a public figure in the 1990s, when "Twenty-One,quot; appeared in a Julian Krainin documentary and in the Redford film, for which Stempel served as a consultant. He would say "Quiz Show,quot; distorted his life and personality.

"I was a little upset about the performance. They showed me that he was a nerd, a square and a hyperactive boy, ”he told the television academy archive, recalling a humorous encounter with Turturro at a screening. “John came up to me and said,‘ If you hit me on the nose, I would understand why. … And I didn't want any trouble. I noticed that he played me over and so on. He is an actor. The director, Redford, tells him to play with me in a certain way, and that's how he played it. And I said, "No, John, everything is fine."

"And my wife, Ethel, is a very feisty woman, and she said, 'Stand aside, Herb, I want to attack him.'