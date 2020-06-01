Trump took refuge in the White House bunker while protests raged – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – Secret Service agents took President Donald Trump to a White House bunker on Friday night when hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the executive mansion, some of them throwing stones and pulling down police barricades.

Trump spent nearly an hour in the bunker, which was designed for use in emergencies like terrorist attacks, according to a Republican close to the White House who was not authorized to publicly discuss private matters and spoke on condition of anonymity. The account was confirmed by an administration official who was also on condition of anonymity.

The officers 'abrupt decision underscored the hectic mood inside the White House, where protesters' chants in Lafayette Park could be heard all weekend and Secret Service agents and law enforcement officers fought for contain the crowds.

Friday's protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the neck. The protests in Washington turned violent and seemed to surprise officers. They launched one of the highest alerts in the White House complex since the September 11 attacks in 2001.

"The White House does not comment on security protocols and decisions," said White House spokesman Judd Deere. The Secret Service said it does not discuss the means and methods of its protection operations. The president's move to the bunker was first reported by The New York Times.

The president and his family have been rocked by the size and venom of the crowds, according to the Republican. It was not immediately clear whether the first lady, Melania Trump, and the couple's 14-year-old son, Barron, joined the president in the bunker. Secret Service protocol would have required that everyone under the agency's protection be in the underground shelter.

Trump has told aides that he is concerned for his safety, while praising the Secret Service's work both in private and in public.

Trump traveled to Florida on Saturday to see the first manned space launch from the U.S. USA In almost a decade. He returned to a White House under virtual siege, with protesters, some violent, gathered just a few hundred meters away for much of the night.

The protesters returned on Sunday afternoon and confronted police in Lafayette Park at night.

Trump continued his effort to project force, using a series of inflammatory tweets and launching partisan attacks during a time of national crisis.

As cities burned night after night and images of violence dominated television coverage, Trump aides discussed the possibility of an Oval Office leadership in a bid to ease tensions. The notion was quickly discarded due to a lack of policy proposals and the president's apparent disinterest in delivering a message of unity.

Trump did not appear in public on Sunday. Instead, a White House official who was not authorized to discuss the plans in advance said Trump was expected in the next few days to make a distinction between the legitimate anger of peaceful protesters and the unacceptable actions of violent agitators.

On Sunday, Trump retweeted a message from a conservative commentator encouraging authorities to respond more forcefully.

"This will not stop until the good guys are ready to use overwhelming force against the bad guys," Buck Sexton wrote in a message amplified by the president.

In recent days, the National Guard and additional personnel from the US Secret Service and Park Police. USA They have tightened security at the White House.

On Sunday, the Justice Department deployed members of the US Marshals Service. USA And agents from the Drug Control Administration to supplement National Guard troops outside the White House, according to a senior Justice Department official. The official was unable to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.