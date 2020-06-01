Trump spent at least part of the weekend hiding in a bunker

Image: Getty

For everything Donald Trump has openly expressed wanting to kill people who have been protesting the murder of black people by the police, and all their bluster about designating "ANTIFA" a terrorist group, when it comes to pushing, goes away and hides. This weekend, when the protesters arrived at the door of the White House, the chief agitator not only escaped to a little-used bunker, but he turned off the lights, like a family on Halloween that has no candy and hates children.

On Friday night, when protesters gathered outside the White House, Trump was taken to the presidential emergency operations center, an underground bunker that was apparently last used on September 11. "After his night in the bunker", as the New York Times wroteTrump "emerged on Saturday morning to boast that he never felt insecure and promised to attack" vicious dogs "and" sinister weapons "on intruders."

And while he spent the rest of the weekend tweeting about "LAW AND ORDER" and "STRENGTH" and the need to "get tough" and use "overwhelming force," he did so while hiding in some room in the White House. Outside the White House, the protesters continued to meet, and the police, as has been the case in the main cities of the country, decided to "get tough." spraying protesters with tear gas and pepper bullets.

A The protester flushes the eyes of another protester after police fired tear gas during a protest near the White House on Sunday night.

At one point on Sunday night, Trump turned off the lights, possibly out of a belief that protesters would assume the White House had disappeared.

Unsurprisingly, Trump continues to have little to say to the American people, except for threats of violence:threats that he reserves only for the destruction of property, which he blames "antifa" and not, surprisingly, white nationalists who are suspected of infiltrating protests as a way of foment chaos. And it has nothing to say about the police officers, who in many cases respond to peaceful protesters and journalists with extreme and unjustified force, except praise. Triumph He clearly believes that duplicating a narrative of law and order, one that paints exclusively what he likes to describe as the "radical left" as the enemy, is a victory for him, one that can distract us from his disastrous handling of the greedy – 19 pandemic. While some of his aides ask Trump to address the nation in a speech what's the point? We already know exactly what he believes.