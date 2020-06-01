Trump says he is "president of law and order," declares aggressive action against violent protests

President Trump said Monday that he would deploy the military against protesters if local officials are unable to stop the violence that has erupted in some areas. "I will fight to protect you, I am your president of law and order and an ally of all peaceful protesters," Trump said.

While only states can activate the National Guard, Mr. Trump said he would deploy "thousands upon thousands,quot; of heavily armed soldiers in Washington DC. About 200 soldiers were flown from Fort Bragg to deploy to the Washington area to be ready in the short term if necessary, David Martin of Up News Info News reported.

"If a city or state refuses to take the necessary steps to defend the life and property of its residents, then I will deploy the United States Army and quickly solve the problem for them," Trump said. "I am also taking swift and decisive action to protect our great capital, Washington, DC. What happened last night in the city was a total disgrace. As we speak, I am sending thousands upon thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel and agents of the official law to stop riot, looting, vandalism, assault and senseless destruction of property. "

President Trump holds a Bible while visiting outside the Church of St. John across Lafayette Park from the White House on Monday, June 1, 2020 in Washington. Part of the church was burned down during protests on Sunday night. AP



The president made the announcement in the context of tear gas and sudden explosions on the other side of the White House in Lafayette Park. Shortly before the president spoke and declared himself an "ally of the peaceful protesters," the protesters called them peaceful, and journalists outside the White House received tear gas and were removed from the area.

Democrats quickly denounced the president's statement.

"The fascist speech that Donald Trump has just delivered bordered on a declaration of war against American citizens. I fear for our country tonight and I will not stop defending the United States against Trump's assault," Democratic Senator Ron Wyden tweeted.

"These are not the words of a president. They are the words of a dictator," Democratic Senator Kamala Harris wrote on Twitter.

The president had even been criticized by some of his regular advocates for staying in the White House since his trip to the Florida space station.

After his statement, the president and his staff walked through a cleared Lafayette park and took photos in front of the St. John's Episcopal Church, which was burned down Sunday night. Mr. Trump held up a Bible while standing in front of the church.

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, D.C., said she was "outraged,quot; by Trump's visit to the church.

"The President has just used a Bible … and one of the churches in my diocese without permission as a backdrop for an antithetical message to the teachings of Jesus and all that our churches stand for … I am outraged," she said. he told CNN then.

"The President did not pray when he arrived in San Juan … nor did he acknowledge the agony of our country at this time, and in particular, people of color in our nation who wonder if anyone in public power will ever recognize their sacred worth , "she added

White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement that "the perimeter was expanded to help enforce the curfew at 7 pm in the same area where protesters attempted to burn down one of our most historic churches in our nation the night before. Protesters received three warnings from the United States Park Police. "

Trump said he is mobilizing "all available federal resources, civil and military, to stop the riots and looting, end the destruction and arson, and protect the rights of law-abiding Americans, including their rights to the Second Amendment. " The Justice Department reiterated that sentiment in a later statement.

"Today, President Trump directed Attorney General Barr to lead federal law enforcement efforts to help restore order in the District of Columbia," said Justice Department spokesman Kerri Kupec. "As of tonight, the Justice Department has deployed all of its law enforcement components [FBI, ATF, DEA, US Marshals, and BOP] and is coordinating closely with the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security to maximize the presence of federal security throughout the District. The Department is working hand in hand with the Metropolitan Police Department, the Capitol Police, the Federal Protective Service, the United States Secret Service and the DC National Guard. " .

The President promised that George Floyd, whose death sparked many of the protests across the country, "will not have died in vain." Then Trump quickly turned to end violence on the streets, saying the nation is under siege by ill-intentioned actors and listing some of the criminal acts and vandalism that have taken place across the country in recent days.

"These are not acts of peaceful protest. They are acts of domestic terror," Trump said.

In a call with the governors on Monday, the president called them "weak,quot; and "foolish,quot; for failing to crack down on civil unrest taking over their cities.