Trump hid in the White House bunker during protests in Washington

By
Bradley Lamb
-
7

President Donald Trump reportedly hid in his White House bunker as protests outside the residence continued.

According to an Associated Press report, Secret Service agents led Trump to the bunker on Friday night as protesters threw stones and pulled police barricades.

He remained in the bunker for about an hour.

A police source told CNN that First Lady Melania Trump and her son Barron were also taken to the bunker.

