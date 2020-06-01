Trump hid in the White House bunker during protests in Washington

President Donald Trump reportedly hid in his White House bunker as protests outside the residence continued.

According to an Associated Press report, Secret Service agents led Trump to the bunker on Friday night as protesters threw stones and pulled police barricades.

He remained in the bunker for about an hour.

A police source told CNN that First Lady Melania Trump and her son Barron were also taken to the bunker.

A second source told CNN that "if the status in the White House rises to RED and the president is transferred,quot; to the Emergency Operations Center "Melania Trump, Barron Trump and any other member of the first family would also be transferred,quot; .

On Friday, Trump took the opportunity to call the looters:

"I stand before you as a friend and ally of all Americans seeking justice and peace. And I stand before you in firm opposition to anyone who exploits this tragedy to plunder, steal, attack, and threaten. Healing, not hate, justice, no chaos, they are the mission in question, "Trump said.

"We must defend the rights of every citizen to live without violence, prejudice or fear," Trump said before supporting "the overwhelming majority of police officers who are incredible in every way and dedicated public servants."

Videos have circulated online that allegedly show undercover police officers beginning the riot and looting.

#BunkerTrump is currently trending online.