Trump declares war on America

Image: Getty

Donald Trump appeared at the Rose Garden tonight to declare that he intends to crush protesters of the murder. by George Floyd using military force, effectively declaring war on the country he allegedly leads.

“I am mobilizing all federal and local resources, civil and military, to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans. "Today I have strongly recommended that each governor deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers for us to dominate the streets. Mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming presence until the violence is quelled, "Trump said. "If a city or state refuses to take the necessary steps to defend the life and property of its residents, then I will deploy the United States Army and quickly solve the problem for them."

At the conclusion of his speech, in which he called himself an "ally of peaceful protesters" Trump announced that he would be heading to pay his respects to "a special place." When he moved to San Juan Church for a photo shoot, the Secret Service and the military police dispersed hundreds of peaceful protesters who had gathered there using tear gas, according to some reports

