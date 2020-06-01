Trump declares he is president of the law, order amid protests

WASHINGTON (AP) – Amid racial unrest across the country, President Donald Trump declared himself Monday "the president of law and order,quot; and threatened to deploy the United States Army in American cities to quell an increase in violent protests.

As Trump spoke, an incredible split-screen TV developed around the White House. While addressing the nation in the idyllic Rose Garden of the White House, a series of military vehicles arrived on Pennsylvania Avenue, and military police and law enforcement agencies clashed with protesters in Lafayette Park.

Peaceful protesters were acquitted so Trump could cross the park to the San Juan Episcopal Church, known as "The Church of the Presidents," which suffered fire damage in a protest this week. Holding a Bible, he stood with several of his cabinet members as the cameras clicked.

"We have the largest country in the world," said Trump. "We are going to keep him safe."

Trump said he would mobilize "thousands upon thousands,quot; of soldiers to keep the peace if the governors did not use the National Guard to shut down the protests. Loud tear gas explosions were heard as authorities moved what appeared to be peaceful protests in the park. The escalation came just after Attorney General William Barr arrived at the park to inspect protesters.

According to senior defense officials, between 600 and 800 members of the National Guard from five states were sent to Washington to provide assistance. Those troops were already on the ground or will arrive at midnight.

Under the Civil War era Posse Comitatus Act, federal troops are prohibited from carrying out national police actions, such as arrests, confiscation of property, or registration of persons. However, in extreme cases, the President can invoke the Law of Insurrection, also of the Civil War, which allows the use of troops on active duty or of the National Guard for the application of the law.

Officials said that part of the National Guard in DC will be armed and others will not. They said that members of the DC Guard do not have non-lethal weapons. The military police officers who are visible in the city are members of the Guard.

President Donald Trump on Monday ridiculed many governors as "weak,quot; and demanded tougher measures against burning and theft amid some protests following violent protests in dozens of US cities.

Trump spoke to governors in a video conference call that also included law enforcement and national security officials, and told state leaders that "they have to be much tougher."

"Most of you are weak," said Trump. "You have to arrest people."

The days of protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died when a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for several minutes, even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. Demonstrations turned violent in various cities, with people tearing up shops, tearing up and burning police cars, and setting fires in historic Lafayette Park across from the White House.

Accused by critics of doing too little to calm the crisis, Trump was addressing the nation on Monday night.

The president urged governors to deploy the National Guard, which he attributed to helping calm the situation on Sunday night in Minneapolis. He demanded that equally harsh measures be taken in cities that also suffered violence, such as New York, Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

"You have to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years and they will never see these things again," Trump said. "We are doing it in Washington, D.C. We are going to do something that people have not seen before."

The president told the governors that they were making themselves "look silly,quot; by not calling more National Guard as a show of force on city streets.

Attorney General Bill Barr, who was also on the call, told governors that a joint terrorist task force would be used to track down the agitators and urged local officials to "dominate,quot; the streets and control, not react to, the crowds. He urged the governors to "chase the troublemakers."

Trump's furious exhortations to the nation's governors came after a Sunday night of escalating violence, images of fires and looting, and clashes with police that filled the country's airwaves and overshadowed protests in large part. peaceful. The protests had escalated so much on Friday night that the Secret Service took the president to an underground bunker previously used during terrorist attacks.

On Monday, Trump also spoke of trying to criminalize flag burning. The Supreme Court has new conservative members since the last time it ruled on that issue, and Trump said, "I think it's time to review that again."

He continued his effort to project force, using inflammatory tweets and launching partisan attacks.

As cities burned night after night and images of violence dominated television coverage, Trump aides discussed the possibility of an Oval Office leadership in a bid to ease tensions. The notion was quickly discarded due to a lack of policy proposals and the president's apparent disinterest in delivering a message of unity.

Trump did not appear in public on Sunday and was also not scheduled for Monday.

The protests in Washington seemed to surprise officers. They triggered one of the highest alerts in the White House complex since the September 11 attacks in 2001.

Trump has told aides that he is concerned for his safety, while praising the Secret Service's work both in private and in public.

The protesters returned on Sunday afternoon and confronted police in Lafayette Park at night. Trump retweeted a message from a conservative commentator encouraging authorities to respond more forcefully.

"This will not stop until the good guys are ready to use overwhelming force against the bad guys," Buck Sexton wrote in a message amplified by the president.

In recent days, the National Guard and additional personnel from the US Secret Service and Park Police. USA They have tightened security at the White House.

The Justice Department deployed members of the US Marshals Service. USA And agents from the Drug Control Administration to supplement National Guard troops outside the White House, according to a senior Justice Department official. The official was unable to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Lemire reported from New York. Associated Press writers Zeke Miller, Darlene Superville, Kevin Freking, and Michael Balsamo contributed to this report.