Trump calls governors "weak,quot;, calls for tougher action against protesters – Up News Info

President Donald Trump is telling the nation's governors that most of them are "weak,quot; and is calling for more severe measures against violence as protests erupt across the country.

Trump is speaking to governors in a video video conference with law enforcement and national security officials.

He tells them that "they have to be much tougher,quot; amid protests nationwide and criticizes their responses, saying, "Most of you are weak."

And he's punishing them for not using the National Guard more aggressively, saying they are making themselves "look silly."

Attorney General Bill Barr is also on the call, telling governors to "dominate,quot; the streets and control, not react to crowds. He is asking them to "chase the rioters,quot; and use "the right force."

The protests began in Minneapolis last week after George Floyd's death in police custody. Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer seen on a cell phone video with his knee around Floyd's neck, has been charged with manslaughter and third-degree murder.

